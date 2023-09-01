Home » Investing Articles » Up 175% in a year! Rolls-Royce shares have gone too far, too fast but I’ll still buy them 

Up 175% in a year! Rolls-Royce shares have gone too far, too fast but I’ll still buy them 

I’ve been wary of adding to my holdings of Rolls-Royce shares in case they peak and crash but now I think I just have to dive in.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have rocketed almost 175% in a year which makes them easily the best performer on the entire FTSE 100. Second-placed Centrica grew ‘just’ 96% in that time, while third-placed 3i Group climbed 64%. That’s dramatic outperformance.

The aircraft engine maker is turning into our very own Nvidia, smashing the market and turning heads. It also puts new investors in a tough position. Should they leap on board or accept they’ve missed out on one hell of a ride?

C’mon you high rollers

The danger with a stock like this is that it ends up being driven by momentum alone, until the shares become dangerously overpriced. Rolls-Royce shares now trade at a staggering 111 times earnings. That’s not as pricey as Nvidia, which trades at 250 times, but it’s way beyond what I’d normally consider.

On closer inspection, the forward valuation isn’t so daunting. That’s because earnings are expected to rise strongly. Its price-to-earnings ratio for the 2023 financial year is a more acceptable 27.3 times earnings, falling to 22.1 for 2024.

Full-year 2022 revenues totalled £13.52bn. In the first half of this financial year, underlying revenues hit £6.95bn and analysts expect a full-year total of £14.47bn. Sales are expected to jump again in 2024, to £15.46bn.

First-half operating profits more than quintupled to £673m while last year’s £68m cash outflows have turned into £356m of positive flows. UBS reckons they could hit £2bn as soon as 2024, which is when markets expect the dividend to resume, with an initial 0.64% yield.

Personally, I’d rather the board used the cash to pay down debt faster and help Rolls-Royce recover its investment-grade rating, which will boost the share price, too. There’s been plenty of progress on that front, happily, with net debt cut from £3.25bn to £2.85bn in the first half. By 2024, markets expected it to slip below £1bn.

It’s hard to say no

I’ve rarely seen a stock transform so quickly, with so many negatives turning into positives. Momentum isn’t the only thing driving the share price, positive news flow is helping, too. No wonder the share price keeps powering along. It’s up 45% over the last three months and 15% over one.

Rolls-Royce is also benefiting from hopes that we are inching closer to peak interest rates. That’s still hanging in the balance, though. Another concern is that a lot of future growth has been priced in, and if Rolls-Royce falls short of expectations, today’s euphoric investor sentiment could quickly reverse.

Yet the outlook is bright with flying hours set to rise further, defence orders likely to carry on growing as geopolitical tensions rise and the prospect of Rolls-Royce carpeting the UK with a fleet of pocket nuclear plants.

I’ve had mixed feelings about its share price success given that I bought a stake in Rolls-Royce right at the start of its strong run, but only a small one. I’ve been wary of buying more in case sod’s law kicks in and it immediately crashes, but now it seems rude not to back this resurgent British company.

I buy shares for the long-term, with a minimum target holding period of 10 years. Over such a timescale, I’d expect Rolls-Royce to power up so there’s little point waiting to buy it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

These UK stocks jumped in August. Is there more to come?

| Paul Summers

Not every stock in the market had a bad time last month. Paul Summers picks out three winners from August…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

£5 could be the turning point for TUI shares

| John Fieldsend

Even though TUI shares keep falling, forecasts suggest that the current share price of less than £5, might be a…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

When will the Vodafone share price reach £1 again?

| James Beard

The Vodafone share price last closed above £1 on 6 March. Our writer's been crunching some numbers to assess when…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d try to turn a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA into income of £15,180 a year for a life in the sun

| James Beard

Our writer explains how he wants to use his Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a healthy five-figure income and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is buying housebuilders. Should I do the same?

| James Beard

Regulatory filings show that housebuilders are attracting the attention of Warren Buffett. Our writer asks whether they should be on…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in BP shares 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have enjoyed a nice climb in recent years, but the dividend isn't what it was. So should I…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to buy in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value shares they’d buy in September, including a double nomination for…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s what the charts say about these top FTSE 250 value stocks

| Royston Wild

These top FTSE 250 shares are on sale! Here's why I'd snap them up in my Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »