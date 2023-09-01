Home » Investing Articles » This penny share would boost my passive income with its 5% yield

This penny share would boost my passive income with its 5% yield

This Fool explains how this property penny share could experience increased earnings, which could boost her holdings and passive income.

Sumayya Mansoor
Published
One penny share I want to take a closer look at is The PRS REIT (LSE: PRSR). I believe it could be a good option to boost my passive income.

Private rental sector

PRS is a real estate investment trust (REIT). This means the company owns and operates properties to yield rental income and provide consistent returns to its shareholders. One of the things I like about REITs is that they must return 90% of their profits to shareholders. I already own a few REITs as part of my holdings. PRS focuses on properties in the private rental sector.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

It is worth remembering that a penny share is one that trades for less than £1. As I write, PRS shares are trading for 71p. At this time last year, they were trading for 101p, which is a 29% drop over a 12-month period. Many shares have fallen in recent months due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

The investment case

I think PRS shares could be set for a bull run for a few reasons. To start with, many build-to-let landlords, like PRS, tie tenants down to long-term tenancies. This means that revenue is stable and consistent. Next, a shortage of new homes and falling house building numbers have meant that many people have turned to the rental market. Finally, with mortgages harder to obtain, due to higher interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis, many are turning to rental properties. All of these factors could boost PRS’s future earnings and returns.

From a returns perspective, PRS’s dividend yield stands at 5.4% currently. This is above average for a penny share. In fact, it is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, PRS shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just four at present.

From a bearish perspective, PRS, like any REIT, may struggle with rent collection, which can adversely impact revenue and investor returns. However, PRS doesn’t seem to have that issue right now. For the three months to June, it reported it only failed to collect 3% of its total rent.

Another issue for PRS is soaring inflation. This could impact its build-to-let model of business. Higher building costs could negatively impact its bottom line and the level of return it can provide to shareholders.

A penny share I would buy

From a passive income and growth perspective, PRS shares look like they could be a shrewd addition to my holdings right now. I would be willing to buy some shares when I next have some cash to invest.

The current state of the housing sector, as well as the economic outlook, mean that PRS is primed to benefit, in my opinion. This could lead to increased revenue and investor returns that would boost my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

