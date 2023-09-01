Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 3 FTSE 100 ‘super stocks’ that investors can’t afford to ignore

3 FTSE 100 ‘super stocks’ that investors can’t afford to ignore

Over the long run, these three FTSE 100 companies have made investors a lot of money thanks to their high levels of growth and profitability.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Not all FTSE 100 stocks are created equal. While some have generated fantastic returns for investors over the long run, others have been poor long-term investments.

Here, I’m going to highlight three Footsie ‘super stocks’. These are shares that have continually generated wealth for investors over the years.

Given their track records, I think investors can’t afford to ignore these names and some research is in order.

Strong returns

First up is Sage (LSE: SGE). It’s a software company that specialises in cloud-based accounting and payroll solutions.

Long term, this stock has smashed the FTSE 100. In the last 10 years, it has risen about 180% (so I could have nearly tripled my money). By contrast, the Footsie is only up about 15% in that time.

Why has it done so well?

It operates in a growth industry, for a start. Today, there’s high demand for accounting software solutions that can help businesses automate processes and cut costs.

It’s also very profitable. And highly profitable businesses tend to be good long-term investments because they can compound their profits at a high rate and get much bigger over time.

Can Sage keep delivering for investors from here?

I think so.

I’m not expecting explosive future returns as the company’s valuation is quite high (which adds some risk).

But with revenue growing in high single digits, and the company offering a 2% dividend yield, I can see the stock delivering solid returns in the years ahead.

It’s worth noting that analysts at Peel Hunt just raised their target price to 1,187p – about 22% above today’s price.

Powerful brands

Next up is InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE: IHG). The hotel company owns a range of well-known brands including InterContinental, Holiday Inn, and Regent.

Like Sage, this stock has outperformed the FTSE 100 by a wide margin in the long term. Over the last decade, it has risen about 210%.

I put this down to the power of the company’s brands, its asset-light model (it franchises its brands), and a high level of profitability.

Looking ahead, I think the stock has the potential to keep rising. The travel industry is booming as consumers look to make up for trips lost during Covid.

And in the long run, the company should benefit from the retirement of the Baby Boomers, who love to travel.

Of course, a major downturn in consumer spending is a risk here.

I think the overall risk/reward setup is attractive, however.

Set for a big 2024?

Finally, we have Ashtead (LSE: AHT). It’s a construction equipment rental company that operates in the US, the UK, and Canada.

This stock has been a phenomenal investment over 10 years, rising about 750% (although it’s been volatile at times). There are few others on the London Stock Exchange that have produced such returns.

This performance can be attributed to factors including high levels of profitability and a successful acquisition strategy.

Is Ashtead worth buying today?

I’m my view, yes.

I think 2024 is likely to be a big year for it due to ‘mega projects’ in the US.

And with the stock currently trading at a reasonable earnings multiple (about 16), I think there’s plenty of room for share price appreciation from here although it could continue to be volatile.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Ashtead Group Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, and Sage Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended InterContinental Hotels Group Plc and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Should I load up on Esperion Therapeutics shares under $2?

| Gordon Best

Esperion Therapeutics shares have been climbing over the last few days after it presented positive clinical data. So is now…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

These UK stocks jumped in August. Is there more to come?

| Paul Summers

Not every stock in the market had a bad time last month. Paul Summers picks out three winners from August…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Up 175% in a year! Rolls-Royce shares have gone too far, too fast but I’ll still buy them 

| Harvey Jones

I've been wary of adding to my holdings of Rolls-Royce shares in case they peak and crash but now I…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

£5 could be the turning point for TUI shares

| John Fieldsend

Even though TUI shares keep falling, forecasts suggest that the current share price of less than £5, might be a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is buying housebuilders. Should I do the same?

| James Beard

Regulatory filings show that housebuilders are attracting the attention of Warren Buffett. Our writer asks whether they should be on…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Just how high could the Nvidia share price go?

| Alan Oscroft

The Nvidia share price has trebled in just a year, when tech stocks in general have looked a bit weak.…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy ASOS shares while they’re still under £5?

| Ben McPoland

ASOS shares have crashed 92% over the last five years. Should I invest in the fast fashion firm now in…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Up 36% in a year, here’s a FTSE 250 stock set to soar further!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this FTSE 250, which has been on a great run recently, and there…

Read more »