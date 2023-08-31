Home » Investing Articles » Is the Kainos share price set for a golden decade?

Is the Kainos share price set for a golden decade?

Christopher Ruane considers the latest news from software provider Kainos — and the long-term outlook for the share price.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Owning shares in software provider Kainos (LSE: KNOS) has been lucrative over the past five years. During that period, the Kainos share price has more than tripled.

With continued momentum in the business, could investing at today’s share price and holding the shares for the coming 10 years be a rewarding choice for me?

Powerful performance

The company issued a trading statement today (31 August) in which it affirmed consensus market expectations for its performance in its current financial year.

Those forecasts anticipate revenues in the range of £418m-£434m and adjusted profit before tax of £73m-£78m.

While the company referred to an “uncertain trading environment” in the statement, it said customers are continuing to spend on digital projects.

It would mean that, over a five-year period, Kainos will have achieved compound annual revenue growth of around 23%. Adjusted profit before tax during the period will show a compound annual growth of around 27%, if the company delivers on its forecast.

Bright outlook

That sort of growth is the stuff of many investors’ dreams. It helps to explain why the Kainos share price has rocketed over the past five years.

I think the business benefits from a number of factors that will continue to work to its advantage and could help fuel further growth. Those include ongoing high demand for large-scale digital transformation projects, Kainos’s sizeable existing customer base and a growing global footprint.

Set against this though, I do see some risks. The company’s acknowledgement of the current uncertain trading situation is one of them. If companies rein in spending due to a tough trading investment, they could seek to scrap or delay digital projects.

Another potential weakness – but also a possible strength – is the software company’s close relationship with enterprise management platform Workday. One risk I see is that Workday’s significance to Kainos’ revenues could mean it tries to squeeze bigger financial returns from the relationship in future.

Valuation

Even considering those risks however, I remain upbeat about the long-term outlook for Kainos.

Its track record has proven its ability to innovate, scale and grow at speed. I think it can keep growing and expect profits a decade from now to be substantially higher than now.

However, I also think the current Kainos share price fully factors in that potential. With a market capitalisation of around £1.5bn, the company is trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 37.

If anything, that looks expensive to me, even for a company with promising growth prospects. Indeed, the Kainos share price has fallen by around a 10th over the past year, despite strong commercial performance.

For the shares to have a golden decade from that starting price, I think the business will need to accelerate its already high growth rate. That can be challenging to do as a company grows.

Given those valuation concerns, I will not be adding this UK tech stock to my portfolio at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Kainos Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’m eyeing for September

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why this pair of dividend stocks has caught his eye as potential additions to his portfolio in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 investing lessons from Warren Buffett as he turns 93

| Cliff D'Arcy

Investing guru Warren Buffett turned 93 this week. Here are five investing lessons from a man who has $120bn, even…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Why I think the Lloyds share price could be the FTSE 100’s best bargain

| Matthew Dumigan

On the hunt for the best UK stock market bargains? Our writer shares three reasons why they think the Lloyds…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

M&S shares are back in the FTSE 100! Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Here's why this could be the best time to buy Marks and Spencer (M&S) shares in the past 20 years,…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is this the best UK value share to buy right now?

| Christopher Ruane

This British value share has caught our writer's attention. He already owns and it would happily buy more. Here's why…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ve got my eye on Ferrari shares

| Gordon Best

Ferrari shares have been racing to new highs since entering the market in 2015. But is there more growth around…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares after Nvidia surge?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia is Scottish Mortgage's fourth largest holding. After the US stock's surge, should we paying Scottish Mortgage shares more attention?

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Is the Kodal Minerals share price heading for a fall?

| Christopher Ruane

The Kodal Minerals share price has soared and crashed in the past few months. What’s going on -- and should…

Read more »