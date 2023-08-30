Home » Investing Articles » With this UK tech share price in pennies, is it doomed?

With this UK tech share price in pennies, is it doomed?

Christopher Ruane has been watching the S4 Capital share price tumble while deciding whether to sell or hold. What should he do now?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the businesses I have been most excited about in recent years is digital marketing agency group S4 Capital (LSE: SFOR). So I have been bitterly disappointed by the performance of the the UK tech share’s price over the past year and a half or so.

S4 shares began last year trading at over £6 apiece. They have since tumbled to today’s sorry state of under a pound each.

Reasons for the fall

I think there are multiple reasons for the fall. I believe understanding them can help me form an opinion on where the S4 Capital share price might go from here.

First is erosion of confidence in management. Results publication being delayed several times last year badly hurt the City’s confidence in the company and I think it will take years to recover from that.

Since then, yet more bad news and the way it is communicated has further hurt S4’s credibility. Last month’s profit warning was an example.

Secondly, the business valuation has been damaged by association. Its main customer base consists of large tech firms. Turbulent tech valuations have carried over to how some investors value a UK tech share like S4 Capital.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly in the long run, have been questions about how viable the business model is.

The business has been growing revenues quickly, topping £1bn last year. Its current market capitalisation is barely more than half of that.

But its losses have also mounted, with the post-tax loss reaching £160m last year. Fast growth and scalability are attractive because they can boost profits. So far at S4, they have not been doing that.

What next?

The reason I think the third reason is the key consideration is because the first two are ultimately about sentiment. Business performance is about facts.

As Warren Buffett says: “In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.”

In other words, if the business does well in the long run, I think the S4 Capital share price will rise to reflect that. If, on the other hand, losses keep growing and the ultimate profitability of the business model comes into question, I think S4 Capital shares could fall a long way even from their current enfeebled levels.

I’m holding

While directors continue to own a significant proportion of the company, the lack of any director buying even when the S4 Capital share price is in pennies makes me wonder how confident the board members are about the outlook for the firm.

That alone is enough to put me off buying any more S4 shares for my portfolio.

Although I recognise substantial risks, I do also think S4 could yet turn out to be one of the leading UK-based marketing agency networks. If it can keep growing revenues but bring costs under control, the business could be profitable.

Once payments to the founders of businesses it took over are all paid in the next year or so, the bottom line should start to look much healthier. So I plan to hold my shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in S4 Capital Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Are Games Workshop shares worth considering?

| Gordon Best

Games Workshop shares are up an impressive 44% in 2023 so far. But is there more room to grow? Gordon…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

The Prudential share price rises on H1 results. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Prudential share price puts it on a high valuation for the sector. But the ambitious chase for Asian growth…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Can Direct Line Insurance Group shares hit 300p again under the incoming chief?

| Kevin Godbold

Direct Line Insurance Group shares are charged with positive potential, but can the new chief make it happen for shareholders?

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Up 5% in a day! Are these 3 FTSE stocks the best shares to buy before the next rally? 

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for the best shares to buy following the recent sell-off and yesterday's rebound highlighted three that may recover…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Does the Marks & Spencer dividend forecast look tempting?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane mulls the dividend forecast for Marks & Spencer and considers whether he ought to add the shares to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

I’m loading up on cheap FTSE shares while I can

| Christopher Ruane

Although the headline FTSE 100 hit a high point this year, this writer reckons there are still bargain shares to…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

5 cheap shares I’m eyeing for September

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of cheap shares he'd happily add to his portfolio in coming weeks if he had…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Has there ever been a better time to buy Vodafone shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With Vodafone shares changing hands for pennies, Christopher Ruane explains what he likes about the shares -- and some of…

Read more »