Home » Investing Articles » Buying these 2 high-yield investment trusts in a £20k ISA would give me £1k yearly income

Buying these 2 high-yield investment trusts in a £20k ISA would give me £1k yearly income

I’m tempted by these two investment trusts that offer a high yield from investing in UK shares. But should I pick my own stocks?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment trusts are a brilliant way of generating passive income from a diversified portfolio of shares, and the best can offer a really high yield.

While I prefer to pick my own dividend income stocks, investment trusts can do a brilliant job, too. The very best aim to pay a steadily rising income by retaining some dividends in the good years and using them to top up returns when businesses are cutting shareholder payouts.

JP Morgan Claverhouse Investment Trust (LSE: JCH), launched in 1963, has increased its annual payout for an incredible 50 consecutive years, making it a true Dividend Aristocrat. It has done this by investing in a pool of UK equity income stocks. The trust’s top 10 holdings include familiar names such as Shell, HSBC, AstraZeneca, BP, and Glencore.

Consistent income growth

Currently, it yields an attractive 5.32% a year. That’s comfortably above the FTSE 100 average, which is closer to 3.8%. While dividend income is never guaranteed, Claverhouse is one of the safest ways of getting access to the rising passive income stream they offer.

Its share price total return isn’t as impressive as I’d like. As my table shows, the £383m fund has struggled to beat its benchmark, the Association of Investment Companies UK Equity Income Sector. Its 10-year return is impressive though.


One yearThree yearsFive years 10 years
JPM Claverhouse-0.7%36.1%7.00 %77.5%
AIC Equity Income3.6%36.5%17.6%69.5%

Claverhouse is currently trading at a discount of 5.51% to the value of its underlying assets. That reflects a tough year for UK shares. Now could be a good time to buy before interest rates peak and UK shares recover. Its ongoing charge is 0.7% a year.

The Lowland Investment Company (LSE: LWI) also offers investors a combination of growth and income from stocks mostly listed on the FTSE All-Share, and currently yields marginally more at 5.42%.

Aim high, buy Lowland

Managed by Janus Henderson, Lowland also features Shell, BP, and HSBC among its top 10 holdings. It also invest in small and medium-sized companies, with big positions in companies I don’t know much about, such as FBD, Irish Continental Group, and Serica Energy. Its long-term total return has been surprisingly low at just 26% over 10 years, which leaves it well below its benchmark. Yet the last three years were more impressive.


One yearThree yearsFive years 10 years
Lowland-3.20%40.50%-4.80 %26.00%
AIC Equity Income3.6%36.5%17.6%69.5%

Lowland, also launched in 1963, has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years, so it’s not at Claverhouse levels yet. What really tempts me is that the £398m fund trades at a wide discount of 12.6% to its underlying net assets. The ongoing charge is 0.6% a year.

If I split a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA allowance between these two investment trusts, I would get a yield of 5.37% a year. That will give me £1,074 a year. Better still, history suggests that will rise steadily over time.

Investors who want a manager to pick stocks on their behalf could do a lot worse than buying these two investment trusts. Personally, I’d hope to do better with a concentrated portfolio of around a dozen dividend income stocks I bought myself.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why a 2023 stock market crash won’t stop me buying bargain shares

| Matthew Dumigan

Famous investors predict that a stock market crash could be imminent. But our writer shares why this won't stop them…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

I’m hunting for cheap UK shares before the stock market recovers

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer is looking for the best UK shares to boost her holdings while the market is struggling with a…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Here’s a 7% yielding penny stock with defensive traits

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this penny stock with its defensive characteristics and an enticing dividend yield on…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy bargain UK shares for long-term growth!

| Matthew Dumigan

A range of top banks and their analysts have come to the conclusion that the UK stock market is dirt…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 unloved FTSE 100 shares I snapped up in August

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he recently bought two FTSE 100 shares despite both of them badly underperforming over the last…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! A pair of income shares I’d buy today to hold for decades

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he sees strong future dividend potential from a couple of income shares that both offer yields…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

Up 27% so far this year, could the easyJet share price keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers some factors weighing on the outlook for the easyJet share price after its strong performance so far…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With this UK tech share price in pennies, is it doomed?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been watching the S4 Capital share price tumble while deciding whether to sell or hold. What should…

Read more »