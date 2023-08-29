Home » Investing Articles » How to earn a second income with just £250 a month!

How to earn a second income with just £250 a month!

Investing regularly in the stock market can be a good strategy to earn a second income, especially when adopting a long-term view.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some investors view the stock market as a get-rich-quick scheme, but I prefer to take the Foolish approach — namely, thinking like a long-term investor. In fact, it’s possible to generate a sizeable second income over time by investing as little as £250 a month in carefully selected dividend shares.

Here’s how I’d aim for this goal starting from scratch.

Building wealth slowly

One key advantage of investing for the long term can be found in compound returns. Essentially, this is the cumulative effect of ‘earning interest on your interest’.

The investing phenomenon is so powerful that Einstein reputedly dubbed it the “eighth wonder of the world”. Whether the Nobel Prize winner actually ever said this is a moot point. But, he wouldn’t be wrong if he did!

To illustrate the long-term impact compounding can have, let’s imagine I invested £250 a month for 35 years. If I secured an 8% compound annual growth rate on my stock market positions from dividend reinvestments and capital gains, here’s what my journey could look like.

Time takenPortfolio value
5 years£18,362
10 years£45,343
15 years£84,986
20 years£143,235
25 years£228,822
30 years£354,576
35 years£539,352

Portfolio drawdown strategies

Accumulating wealth is only half the story. Developing a sensible withdrawal strategy when the time comes is equally important.

After 35 years of investing £250 a month, I could have a portfolio worth just shy of £540k. At a 4% dividend yield, that would provide me with a little under £21,600 in distributions every year. Not too bad for an entirely passive second income!

But, what if the dividend yield across my stocks fell below this? The 4% rule for retirement, devised by William Bengen, suggests it’s sustainable to sell stocks to cover any shortfalls — at least for a 30-year retirement.

In essence, an investor can withdraw 4% of the starting value of their portfolio in year one of the withdrawal phase. They can then adjust this number to account for inflation every year. In doing so, it’s possible to make financial plans around an established second income figure.

Risk management

However, it’s important to note the 4% rule was tested against a specific portfolio. Bengen assumed a retiree would be invested 50% in the S&P 500 index and 50% in intermediate term Treasuries.

Some UK investors may wish to adopt a different portfolio composition to minimise currency risk or pursue active investment goals.

The exact make up of a portfolio depends on an individual’s risk tolerance. After all, stocks are notoriously volatile assets. In order to mitigate the impact of share price falls, investors should consider diversifying their positions across different companies and sectors.

In addition, including bonds in a portfolio when approaching retirement can reduce volatility risk. But, this may come at the expense of reducing overall returns.

Whatever the chosen approach, investing in stocks for the long term is a wealth-building tool that has stood the test of time. For as little as £250 a month, earning a sizeable second income is a realistic ambition after years of dedicated investing.

But, prudent investors should always be alive to the risks. After all, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! 4 high-yield dividend stocks I’m looking at for September

| Royston Wild

These high-yield shares offer market-beating dividend forecasts. Here's why I'm aiming to buy one or more of them when I…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 key investing lessons that could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of investing lessons help guide our writer when he chooses shares to buy for his portfolio. Here, he…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

5 things that could take high-flying Rolls-Royce shares to 600p

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers five big catalysts that could help push Rolls-Royce shares towards the £6 mark over the next few…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Fundsmith looks like a no-brainer buy

| John Fieldsend

Fundsmith has offered outstanding returns in the last few years. Here’s why I think it’s a great buy for the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Yielding 5%, is this defensive stock perfect to boost passive income?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at whether this utility stock could be a good addition to her holdings for…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I hold this FTSE 100 share for fat cash dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share has lost 20% of its value since its March highs. But I will hold this stock…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Is now the time to sell my Persimmon shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Persimmon. Given recent signals about the direction of the housing market, should he cut his…

Read more »