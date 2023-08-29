Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why this could be one of the best UK growth stocks to buy right now

Here’s why this could be one of the best UK growth stocks to buy right now

With so many big dividend stocks looking cheap, it’s easy to overlook our top growth stocks. This one just posted upbeat H1 results.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This time last year, I had PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) on my list of growth stocks to consider buying, based on its long-term outlook.

It wasn’t yet in profit, and that was a key risk. A year on, the share price has lost 20%. But it’s still up 22% in five years. And the shares have so far ticked up a few percent on H1 results day, 29 August 2023.

Buy the dip?

A look over these latest results makes me think it might be one to buy on the dip.

The same risk from a year ago is still with us, though. There’s no bottom-line profit yet, and forecasts don’t show any between now and 2025.

A lot of ‘profit tomorrow’ companies end up running short of cash. They then need to seek new funding, and early shareholders can be diluted out of it.

And that can be a big risk with early-stage biotech firms. They can often burn a lot of cash before they reach profit. But I’m seeing a healthy cash situation here.

Strong cash pile

As of 30 June, PureTech had $350.5m in cash and equivalents on the books. Operating expenses for the half came to $79.3m. So it looks to me like there’s a bit of a buffer there.

We saw a $200m net increase in cash and equivalents for the period. But the company did say: “Our cash flows may fluctuate and are difficult to forecast and will depend on many factors.

The firm used $65.1m cash in its operations, with the net rise coming from a mix of investing and financing activities.

The whole financing picture looks complex, and I’d want to dig into it further before I’d invest. But it does look like the board has it under control. And I see less cash flow risk here than with other growth stock candidates.

The meat

So, what’s the company about, and why do I feel bullish?

Puretech is developing treatments for a wide range of ailments, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic & gastrointestinal diseases, neurological & neuropsychological disorders… and others.

All of those are problems that are on the rise in developed nations with ageing populations. And a good few of the firm’s trials and development projects seem to be going well.

It might only need a few current developments to turn into blockbusters for PureTech shares to climb.

Alternatively, early stage biotech companies are often bought up by big pharma. And it can happen by the time they look like they’re approaching payday. So that’s another possible route to long-term value being realised.

Time to buy?

There’s always a fair bit of risk buying at this stage in growth stocks. Still, I think a younger me from my growth investor days would buy PureTech Health shares now.

As it is, I think we could see a fair bit more share price volatility in the next few years. So I’ll hold back for now. But I’ll be keen to see what the full year brings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Are BP shares undervalued? Here’s what the charts say!

| Dr. James Fox

The fluctuation of BP shares is highly correlated to the price of energy. But the stock trades at a discount…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Are Argo Blockchain shares today’s best penny stock buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Argo Blockchain shares have crashed since their 2021 peak. But the time after a growth stock's first boom and bust…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Value Shares

Could one of these beaten-up FTSE shares be the next Rolls-Royce?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three FTSE shares that have fallen significantly in recent years. Could they produce big returns from here?

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Thinking about buying National Grid shares? 3 things investors need to know

| Gordon Best

National Grid shares are down 16% in the last year, but could now be the time to start buying? Gordon…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock now a buy at $11? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock has been extremely volatile lately and is now down 44% in just one year. Do the charts suggest…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

RC365 is a penny stock again! Should I act now and invest?

| Ben McPoland

We've witnessed a quite remarkable boom and bust cycle in RC365 (LON: RCGH) shares this summer. Is this penny stock…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Down 15%, is this LSE stock a no-brainer buy for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

This LSE stock looks a passive income winner to me, with solid H1 results, an 8%+ yield, and trading at…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

I don’t care if the stock market crashes in 2023! I’m still buying FTSE 100 stocks today

| Ben McPoland

Listening to people who make predictions about the stock market crashing could mean missing out on the next bull run.

Read more »