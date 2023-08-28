Home » Investing Articles » Should I invest in Disney in my Stock and Shares ISA?

Should I invest in Disney in my Stock and Shares ISA?

Disney is an iconic company with an unrivalled treasure trove of intellectual property. But are the shares a buy today for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock is down 26% over the past five years. Across a 10-year period, it is up by 35.5%, which compares very poorly with the S&P 500‘s 163% gain over the same period. So, is this a timely opportunity to add Disney shares to my Stocks and Shares ISA? Let’s find out.

Why is Disney stock struggling?

According to TV audience tracking firm Nielsen, an inflection point was reached in July in the consumption of entertainment in the US.

Source: Nielsen

As the chart above illustrates, the combined share of daily broadcast and cable TV viewership in the US was 49.6%. This was the first time this figure has ever dropped below 50%. Meanwhile, the use of subscription streaming services such as Netflix, via a TV, reached a record high of 38.7%.

At a fundamental level, this is the issue. Disney is struggling to convince investors that its transition from cable to streaming will ultimately prove successful. Its operating expenses are rising as it spends more on content while its profits are falling.

Breaking up?

Recently, CEO Bob Iger earmarked three Disney businesses to drive growth in future years. These are its content studios, the amusement parks, and streaming (Disney+). Everything else on the linear TV side, it seems, could be sold off, including broadcast network ABC and ESPN.

At first glance, a simplified company structure makes sense to me, but it would come with risks. After all, the traditional networks, while in overall structural decline, are still throwing off cash that Disney needs to invest in its streaming service, which remains unprofitable.

In that sense, it reminds me a little of the tobacco industry. I suspect these companies would prefer to divest the cigarettes from the less controversial vaping products. But the cigarettes still drive the profits, so the economics just don’t allow for a separation.

It’s a similar story with UK broadcaster ITV. Its legacy terrestrial business (built on adverts) is in long-term decline while its streaming service, ITVX, still isn’t profitable. The shares have dropped 72% in eight years.

All this demonstrates how truly disruptive Netflix’s direct-to-consumer business model has been. And with a share price gain of 9,127% in 15 years, Netflix shows how enriching it can be to identify and back the disruptors rather than the disrupted.

My move

Of course, it isn’t all doom and gloom for the House of Mouse. After 100 years, its vast intellectual property stretches from timeless classics like Cinderella and Star Wars to Pixar’s Toy Story franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, the studios have struggled lately, but I’m confident they’ll produce box office hits again.

Plus, the company has upped its fees for Disney+ to try and make the streaming business profitable by the end of next year. And the parks still hold their magic, at least if my young daughter’s obsession with Disney World is anything to go by.

Still, I can’t ignore the fact that Disney+ subscribers have declined in recent quarters. This is despite the firm stopping licensing agreements with third-party streaming services to keep its content exclusively on its own platform. Meanwhile, the stock currently pays no dividend.

So, as things stand, I’m not convinced enough to invest in the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Should I buy these 2 value stocks in September?

| Royston Wild

These value stocks trade on rock-bottom P/E and PEG ratios. But are they brilliant buys or potential investor traps?

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to build a powerful second income portfolio with just £20,000

| Ben McPoland

It is entirely possible to go from an empty portfolio today to one full of dividend stocks paying me a…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

8%+ dividend yields! The 10 highest payouts on the FTSE 100

| Harvey Jones

As stock markets fall 10 FTSE 100 stocks now offer dividend yields of between 8% and 10%, and I can't…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Growth Shares

Aston Martin shares are the FTSE 250’s best performer up 110% in a year. Here’s what I’ll do

| Harvey Jones

Aston Martin shares have accelerated faster than any stock on the FTSE 250 over the past 12 months. Time to…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I just had to buy

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two cheap shares have fallen well below their 2023 highs. I just bought into these great businesses for their…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Aim for a million by investing £100 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer explains how he could try to aim for a million by making regular investments in the stock market…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

2 superb FTSE 250 stocks to consider before the next bull market!

| Alan Oscroft

In a bull market, the smaller and often more growth-focused stocks of the FTSE 250 tend to outperform the bigger…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Building a £10k second income in an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend stocks is a straightforward way of creating a second income. Here, Ed Sheldon looks at how it…

Read more »