Home » Investing Articles » 3 magnificent funds for an ISA that aren’t Fundsmith or Lindsell Train

3 magnificent funds for an ISA that aren’t Fundsmith or Lindsell Train

Edward Sheldon highlights three top-performing global investment funds that could help ISA investors diversify their portfolios.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Newspaper and direction sign with investment options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fundsmith Equity and Lindsell Train Global Equity are popular with UK investors. And for good reason. Over the long term, these investment funds have delivered attractive returns.

However, on platforms such as Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell, there are plenty of other funds that are worth a look. With that in mind, here are three strong performers that could be a good fit for an ISA (and could help investors diversify their portfolios).

Blue Whale Growth

First up is Blue Whale Growth. This is a growth-focused global equity fund managed by Stephen Yiu and currently has around £850m in assets under management.

I see this product as a good choice for growth investors as Yiu has a strong track record when it comes to identifying, and capitalising on, powerful growth themes.

For example, he has recently made big bets on companies exposed to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, such as Nvidia and ASML. And this has paid off. Over the last year, Nvidia has risen about 160%.

The downside to this fund is that it can be volatile. Last year, for instance, it returned -27.6% as tech stocks crashed.

However, over five years, it has delivered a return of about 50%, which is an impressive performance.

Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas

Next we have Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas, which is wealth manager Stonehage Fleming’s flagship investment fund. Run by portfolio manager Gerrit Smit, it currently has around £2.3bn in assets under management.

I think this fund could be a good choice for ‘quality’ investors as, like Fundsmith and Lindsell Train, it has a focus on high-quality businesses. Its aim is to invest in companies with strategic advantages that trade at attractive valuations.

I really like the portfolio here. Within the top-10 holdings there are well-known names such as Alphabet and Microsoft. However, there are also some more under-the-radar companies such as electronic systems software group Cadence Design Systems (which is benefitting from the AI boom) and pet health specialist Zoetis.

It’s worth noting that this fund is concentrated in nature (it only holds 20-30 stocks). This adds risk.

Long term performance has been excellent however. Over the last five years, it has returned about 52%.

Royal London Global Equity Select

Finally, I want to highlight Royal London Global Equity Select. This is a lesser-known fund with a focus on quality and valuation that has assets under management of about £790m. Launched in 2017, it’s managed by a team of investors that has been working together for around 20 years.

I think this product could be a good choice for those looking for something a little different. While it has a similar approach to the likes of Fundsmith and Lindsell Train, its holdings aren’t the same.

For example, the fund is invested in pharma giant Eli Lilly, which has done really well recently on the back of demand for diabetes drugs and interest in its obesity-linked products.

This fund’s track record is certainly impressive. Over a five-year horizon, it has returned about 95%.

Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns, of course. However, given this historical performance, I think it’s worth a closer look.

Fund1-year return 3-year return 5-year return 
Blue Whale Growth9%9%50%
Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas0%13%52%
Royal London Global Equity Select12%68%95%
Fundsmith Equity4%20%53%
Lindsell Train Global Equity 0%7%26%
Source: Hargreaves Lansdown. Data to 24 August 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, ASML, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Nvidia, Fundsmith Equity and Blue Whale Growth. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Microsoft, ASML, Cadence Design Systems, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares double my money in two years?

| Alan Oscroft

Forecasts look very good for Lloyds shares right now, but the price has still been falling. And I think the…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s how much the average ISA is worth

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Britons have a lot of money invested in ISAs. And the latest data from the UK government shows the average…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up to a 10.8% yield! 2 FTSE 100 income stocks worth buying now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These FTSE 100 stocks offer some of the biggest yields on the London Stock Exchange. But does that make them…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Should I be wary of NIO shares amid the Chinese debt supercycle?

| Dr. James Fox

This EV maker is among the most promising and exciting companies in China. But amid problems in that country, should…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy if a recession hits the UK?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores which type of shares could be the best to buy now and what investment strategies to employ…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to build a 5-stock passive income portfolio that yields over 6%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. And with the right mix of shares, returns…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down 26%, should I buy this 5.4% dividend yield stock for my ISA?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

LondonMetric Property shares have been aggressively sold off in 2023. But is now the perfect buying opportunity for a growing…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Barclays shares vs Lloyds shares. Which are best? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

Barclays shares are among the cheapest on the FTSE 100 on several metrics. But how do they compare to Lloyds?…

Read more »