Home » Investing Articles » 1 dirt cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy today and it isn’t Persimmon or Vodafone

1 dirt cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy today and it isn’t Persimmon or Vodafone

For those who like a good, cheap dividend stock, both Persimmon and Vodafone look tempting. But I think this one easily beats them both.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m looking to add another FTSE 100 dividend stock to my portfolio and plenty of blue-chips now combine very cheap share prices with ultra-high yields. I wouldn’t buy them all, though.

Housebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN) is cheap as chips. It trades at just four times earnings and yields 6.08%. We all know why, of course. The UK housing market is built on shaky ground as mortgage rates rise, buy-to-let landlords flee and arrears grow.

Cheap isn’t always good value

Persimmon has been hit harder than most. Its share price has crashed 60.21% over five years and 33.31% over 12 months. And it’s still falling.

Earlier this month the firm posted a 29.5% drop revenues to £1.19bn with profits before tax collapsing 66% to £151m. Cost inflation is squeezing margins too.

Last year it was yielding almost 20%, but that was never sustainable. It slashed the dividend by 75% in March, while the latest interim dividend of 34.4p was roughly a third of last year’s payout. It’s also announced 300 job losses.

Persimmon has a cash cushion of £360m, down from £780m last year. I’m regularly tempted by bombed-out stocks like this one, but I think it has a long, arduous journey ahead of it as interest rates could stay higher for longer.

Another troubled high yielder

Telecoms giant Vodafone (LSE: VOD) is a seriously afflicted FTSE 100 stock that offers the temptation of an almighty dividend. It currently yields a thumping 10.83%, the biggest on the index. It looks cheap too, trading at 7.3 times earnings.

The share price is down 59.49% over five years and 38.85% over 12 months. It also continues to fall, which is pretty much what it’s been doing the entire millennium. New CEO Margherita Della Valle has a tough job on her hands. Q1 revenue rose 3.7% to €10.7bn, but it’s still falling in the company’s German, Spanish and Italian markets.

I’m not alone in thinking the Vodafone dividend is vulnerable. Some reckon a 30% cut is already priced in, which I suppose offers some downside protection. But I’d rather buy into a yield that I will receive, rather than one I won’t.

Which brings me to Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN). It yields 9.11% while trading at a bargain 5.5 times earnings, and is currently my favourite FTSE 100 income stock of all.

L&G’s shares are also struggling, down 16.82% over five years and 17.69% over one year (and still dropping). Yet I feel the underlying business has far more solid fundamentals than Persimmon or Vodafone.

It recently reported a small dip in first-half operating profits of £941m (down from last year’s £958m) but has balance sheet strength as its Solvency II coverage ratio climbed from 212% to 230%, with surplus funds of £9.2bn.

I’ve made my choice

Stock market volatility has hit assets under management and reduced new customer inflows, but L&G has diversification via annuities, protection and pensions.

The board has increased its dividend per share for the last five years, and this is expected to continue in 2023 and 2024. By then it’s expected to yield 9.78%. Over the same period, Persimmon’s dividend has been slashed and Vodafone’s frozen at 90 euro cents. I’ve bought L&G shares on two occasions recently and would buy more before considering either Persimmon or Vodafone.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Market Movers

Should I sell Fundsmith Equity and buy a dirt cheap S&P 500 tracker instead?

| Harvey Jones

Terry Smith's flagship vehicle Fundsmith Equity has smashed markets since launch in 2010 but can he carry on winning?

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

3 magnificent funds for an ISA that aren’t Fundsmith or Lindsell Train

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three top-performing global investment funds that could help ISA investors diversify their portfolios.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares double my money in two years?

| Alan Oscroft

Forecasts look very good for Lloyds shares right now, but the price has still been falling. And I think the…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s how much the average ISA is worth

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Britons have a lot of money invested in ISAs. And the latest data from the UK government shows the average…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up to a 10.8% yield! 2 FTSE 100 income stocks worth buying now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These FTSE 100 stocks offer some of the biggest yields on the London Stock Exchange. But does that make them…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Should I be wary of NIO shares amid the Chinese debt supercycle?

| Dr. James Fox

This EV maker is among the most promising and exciting companies in China. But amid problems in that country, should…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy if a recession hits the UK?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores which type of shares could be the best to buy now and what investment strategies to employ…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to build a 5-stock passive income portfolio that yields over 6%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. And with the right mix of shares, returns…

Read more »