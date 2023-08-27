Home » Investing Articles » Would you take a million pounds now or let 1p double every day for a month?

Would you take a million pounds now or let 1p double every day for a month?

A million pounds in the hand now sounds like a no-brainer deal to take. But the incredible power of compound interest should never be underestimated.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If a very kind stranger offered you the choice of a million pounds today, or 1p doubled every day for a month, which would you choose?

I’m sure many people would take the £1m, and I can’t blame them. After all, that’s the sort of money that could fund a luxury round-the-world holiday. And there might still be enough money left over for a single Class A share of Berkshire Hathaway, which currently stands at $537,780!

But would taking immediate millionaire status really be the best option? Or would the delayed gratification route ultimately prove more enriching? Let’s find out.

Wheat on a chessboard

First, I should note this mathematical exercise has been formulated in different ways for many centuries. Probably the most well-known involves wheat on a chessboard.

This is how Wikipedia expresses it in textual form: “If a chessboard were to have wheat placed upon each square such that one grain were placed on the first square, two on the second, four on the third, and so on (doubling the number of grains on each subsequent square), how many grains of wheat would be on the chessboard at the finish?

The answer is 18,446,744,073,709,551,615 grains of wheat. Wow!

However, many readers will be aware that a chess board has more than double the amount of squares (64) than a month has in days. So how would much would 1p doubled over 31 days be? Here are the calculations.

DayAmount
1£0.01
2£0.02
3£0.04
4£0.08
5£0.16
6£0.32
7£0.64
8£1.28
9£2.56
10£5.12
11£10.24
12£20.48
13£40.96
14£81.92
15£163.84
16£327.68
17£655.36
18£1,310.72
19£2,621.44
20£5,242.88
21£10,485.76
22£20,971.52
23£41,943.04
24£83,886.08
25£167,772.16
26£335,544.32
27£671,088.64
28£1,342,177.28
29£2,684,354.56
30£5,368,709.12
31£10,737,418.24

The final figure after 31 days of doubling is £10.7m!

With the benefit of hindsight, then, you’d be kicking yourself if you’d snapped up the initial £1m on offer.

Using compound interest to build wealth

Unfortunately, it’s not realistic to expect my money to double every day (or even year). But the good news is that it doesn’t have to in order to reach a substantial sum. Indeed, countless people have generated huge wealth at far lower annual rates of return than 100%.

Billionaire Jim Simons, the founder of quantitative hedge fund Renaissance Technologies, compounded money at 66% annually between 1988 and 2018. That is thought to be the greatest investment record on Wall Street.

Warren Buffett‘s long-term average annual return is just under 20% per year. Yet he is among the wealthiest investors alive because he has been compounding such returns since the 1950s. As we saw with the chess board example, the difference between 31 and 64 can be mind-blowingly enormous.

What this means is that the power of compounding returns can boost my wealth significantly over long periods of time. And that’s even with quite modest sums of money. For example, £500 invested every month with an average return of 10% per year would grow to £1m in 30 years.

Given enough time then, compounding can transform regular small amounts of money into a life-changing sum. But the sooner this process begins, the more wealth I can potentially generate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I won’t touch with a bargepole!

| Royston Wild

These UK dividend stocks offer yields north of 8%. But I'd still rather invest my cash in less risky companies…

Read more »

The numbers '2033' on a plain background
Investing Articles

2 top value stocks to buy and hold until 2033

| John Choong

Could these two amazing FTSE value stocks be worth buying today at bargain prices before they rise in value over…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Here’s the FirstGroup dividend forecast for the next THREE years!

| Royston Wild

The dividend forecast for FirstGroup shares looks pretty exciting for the next few years. Should I buy this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce’s share price is on a roll! Time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price is the FTSE 100's greatest gainer in the year to date. But the engineer's shares still…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

After crashing 33%, this FTSE 250 candidate looks a steal

| Cliff D'Arcy

After collapsing by a third in five weeks, this FTSE 100 share is now deep into value territory. Alas, it…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Where to invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn extra income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in top-notch companies inside a Stocks and Shares ISA could be the key to lifelong passive income. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How I’d turn a handful of dividend stocks into a lifelong second income!

| Dr. James Fox

We all love passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how dividend stocks can help portfolio growth and second income…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought to hold for 10 years

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into two FTSE 100 shares he's bought recently and explains why he thinks he's bagged a couple…

Read more »