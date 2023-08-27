Home » Investing Articles » Aim for a million by investing £100 a week? Here’s how!

Aim for a million by investing £100 a week? Here’s how!

This writer explains how he could try to aim for a million by making regular investments in the stock market over the long term.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sometimes the prospect of starting from nothing and becoming a millionaire can seem so far-fetched as to be ridiculous. But in fact, I think it is possible to aim for a million from a standing start by investing a relatively modest amount on a regular basis.

As an example, if I had a spare £100 per week to put aside, here is how I would try to build towards a seven-figure portfolio valuation.

Some ground principles

First, some principles.

To aim for a million I would focus on growing the worth of my portfolio. Part of that would involve trying to reduce the possibility of it losing value. That sounds obvious, yet many investors focus on potential rewards but overlook important risks

Another principle would be to take a disciplined, long-term approach to investment. I think it is possible to aim for a million by investing £100 a week. But it will take decades.

Discipline and compounding

Putting aside £100 per week in a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA would give me £5,200 to invest each year. The discipline of regular saving could help me grow the funds available for me to put to work in the stock market.

However, £5,200 is a long way from a million pounds! To aim for a million, I would need to buy shares that rose significantly in value, paid me sizeable dividends, or both. Rather than pulling money out along the way, I would leave any capital gains or dividends inside my portfolio to compound so they could in turn start to earn me money.

Aiming for a target

How long it took me to get to my target would depend on the rate at which my portfolio compounded.

At an annual compound growth rate of 5%, for example, I would be a millionaire after 49 years. That is the result I would be looking for – but not the timeline!

By contrast, if I could achieve a compound annual growth rate of 15%, my plan to aim for a million would be realised in 25 years.

Growth and income

The increase in value could come from one of two sources, or both of them. One is an increase in the value of the shares. The other is dividends, that I reinvest.

So, for example, if I find a share that ends up yielding 7% and also grows in price by 8% annually while I hold it, I would hit the 15% compound annual growth rate target.

That does not mean it is easy: achieving a 15% growth in one or two years is different to achieving it as a compounded average every year for a quarter of a century.

To do that I would invest in a diversified range of shares I think offer me attractive growth and income prospects over the long term.

My holding in British American Tobacco could turn out to be an example. It has an 8.9% dividend yield and sales are growing.

That might not continue, though, as fewer people take up smoking cigarettes. Allowing for such risks is why I do not concentrate my portfolio in just one or two shares, no matter how attractive they may seem to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

2 superb FTSE 250 stocks to consider before the next bull market!

| Alan Oscroft

In a bull market, the smaller and often more growth-focused stocks of the FTSE 250 tend to outperform the bigger…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Building a £10k second income in an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend stocks is a straightforward way of creating a second income. Here, Ed Sheldon looks at how it…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

These 4 stocks are set to join the FTSE 100!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the four companies set to earn promotion to the blue-chip FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn an empty ISA into passive income worth £98,150 a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is an investing goal for many of us. Here, Dr James Fox explores turning an empty ISA into…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

5 easy Warren Buffett tips I’d follow to aim for a richer retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains five critical investing lessons from Warren Buffett that can help investors improve their skills and build more…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price go from 42p?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price has shed 9% of its value over the past month. Dr James Fox explores where the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is it a mistake to sell Lloyds shares in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

It just posted staggering profits, but Lloyds shares continue to stagnate. What’s going on? And should investors think about selling…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up over 100% in 2023, can Rolls-Royce shares keep motoring higher?

| Paul Summers

Rolls-Royce shares have walloped the market return so far this year. But is now the time to think about taking…

Read more »