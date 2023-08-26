Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £10,000 to target a four-figure passive income

Here’s how I’d invest £10,000 to target a four-figure passive income

Our writer explains how he’d take advantage of current stock market valuations to boost his long-term passive income streams.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One way to earn passive income is owning shares that pay dividends. Doing that, I can benefit from the proven businesses and ongoing efforts of companies like Vodafone and Legal & General.

I do not need to do any work, but if they pay dividends I can share in the firms’ cash distribution.

Many UK share prices right now mean that their dividend yields are high. Vodafone and Legal & General, for example, yield 10.9% and 9.2% respectively.

If I had a spare £10,000 to invest at the moment, I would take advantage of this market environment to try and build an annual passive income stream of £1,000.

Balancing risks and rewards

Putting £10,000 into the 10.9%-yielding Vodafone could potentially help me do that in one fell swoop. But that would mean concentrating all my risk in one share.

What if the company cuts its dividend due to the cost of servicing its heavy debt load? Dividends are never guaranteed and Vodafone has form in reducing its payout.

On top of that, if I put all my £10,000 into one share and its price falls, I could lose money if I sold my holding. The Vodafone share price has more than halved in five years.

That sort of risk helps explain why I focus on risk not just potential reward when hunting for shares to buy. With £10,000 I could diversify across a handful of different companies.

Quality first

Instead of looking at yield alone, I would start my search by identifying what I think are great businesses with substantial long-term income generation potential.

After all, my passive income plans depend on the businesses throwing off excess cash and then distributing it in the form of dividends.

Yield target

Following that, if such shares were attractively valued, I would consider their prospective dividend yield.

With multiple FTSE 100 shares already yielding close to 10%, I might me able to hit that yield target and earn £1,000 in annual passive income from the off. But if not, I still think the target is realistic. I just need to be patient.

For example, if I spend £10,000 on shares with an average dividend yield of 8% and reinvest the dividends at first (known as compounding) then after four years, I would be earning over £1,000 in dividends annually.

At that point, I could choose to stop compounding and use the dividends as a passive income stream.

Compounding has been a powerful investing tool for centuries and will remain so. The high yields currently offered by some UK shares mean I see now as a particularly attractive time to buy them for my portfolio.

Doing that could set me on the path to earning a four-figure passive income in coming years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Where to invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn extra income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in top-notch companies inside a Stocks and Shares ISA could be the key to lifelong passive income. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How I’d turn a handful of dividend stocks into a lifelong second income!

| Dr. James Fox

We all love passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how dividend stocks can help portfolio growth and second income…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought to hold for 10 years

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into two FTSE 100 shares he's bought recently and explains why he thinks he's bagged a couple…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 tactics to beat a volatile stock market

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Experiencing a volatile stock market for the first time can be scary. But savvy investors can use simple strategies to…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Building a £100k ISA from scratch

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon shows how it’s possible to build up a six-figure ISA in less than 10 years by saving regularly…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Is Hargreaves Lansdown the best growth stock on the FTSE 100? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks don't normally pay a 5.2% dividend yield, but Hargreaves Lansdown does. Dr James Fox takes a closer look…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 steps to earning a £500 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

This writer explains the handful of steps he'd take to build a second income by investing in blue-chip, dividend-paying shares.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

£5,000 to invest? Here’s how I’d hunt the best UK shares to double my money

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There are many different investing strategies to double my money with UK shares. Here are two tried-and-tested methods that could…

Read more »