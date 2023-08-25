Home » Investing Articles » Looking for dividend shares? Here’s one with a 6% yield!

Looking for dividend shares? Here’s one with a 6% yield!

This Fool is on the hunt for dividend shares and details one utility stock that fits the bill with its enticing yield and defensive traits.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for quality dividend shares to boost my passive income stream is an important part of my investment strategy. One stock I want to take a closer look at is Pennon Group (LSE: PNN).

Water infrastructure

Pennon is a British water company based in Exeter. Most of its profit comes from its subsidiary South West Water, but it also has international operations too.

Let’s start by taking a look at Pennon shares. As I write, they’re trading for 635p. At this time last year, they were trading for 936p, which is a 32% drop over a 12-month period. Many dividend shares have fallen in recent months due to macroeconomic issues such as rising inflation and interest rates.

What I look for in dividend shares

  1. Defensive traits and cash generating abilities. I believe Pennon has defensive characteristics. This is because no matter the economic outlook, water is an essential part of day-to-day life that everyone requires, including businesses. This means that people will need to pay their water bills, which should keep the money flowing in for Pennon, underpinning returns.
  2. Level of return. As with any dividend shares, I want to get the maximum returns possible. Pennon’s dividend yield stands at a juicy 6.7%. This is significantly higher than the FTSE 250 average, which is the index on which the stock resides. However, I am conscious that dividends are never guaranteed.
  3. Share price valuation. Pennon shares look good value for money on a PEG ratio of just 0.4.
  4. Competition. Finally, the water industry has high barriers to entry. Creating a water company and stealing Pennon’s customers is not a likely occurrence nor one that could happen very easily or quickly.

Risks and what I’m doing now

To the bearish perspective, then. There is a lot of negativity around the water industry in terms of environmental impact as well as how much customers are charged. This has impacted Pennon shares, as well as those of other water companies. This could continue to negatively impact investor sentiment.

The other issue for Pennon is that the water industry may have high barriers to entry but it is highly regulated. These regulations could change, impacting earnings and investor returns. The threat of changing regulation is an ever-present risk that I must keep an eye on.

I believe Pennon shares could be a shrewd addition to my holdings from a passive income perspective. The shares look good value for money currently and the dividend yield is enticing.

Add to this Pennon’s defensive traits and I’m sold. I’d happily add some Pennon shares to my holdings when I next have some spare cash to invest.

I’m not worried about the current negative sentiment around water companies or the threat of changing regulation. The way I look at things is water is an essential component of our lives, and I can’t see that changing for many years to come. I believe Pennon is one of a number of dividend shares that could boost my holdings and continue to grow for many years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pennon Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Scottish Mortgage share price has dipped 10% so far in August

| Ben McPoland

The Scottish Mortgage share price has been falling in August. What has been weighing on the stock and is it…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I bought for a 7.1% yearly income

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 250 firms pay cash yields of between 6% and 8% a year. I'll gladly collect this passive…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How to get rich by just investing £1,000 per month in dividend stocks

| John Choong

With the UK stock market in shambles today, is it possible for investors to get rich by just investing £1,000…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Should I buy these 2 former stock market darlings in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Harvey Jones

After a bumpy summer for investors, now looks like a good time to load up a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

I bought this growth stock and I’m up 35%!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she added this growth stock to her holdings and also explains how her investment has done…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy this FTSE 100 stock, up 76% in 2023 so far?

| Paul Summers

This FTSE 100 stock has massively outperformed the blue-chip index without fanfare. Will this momentum continue?

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Can the boohoo share price end the year on a high note?

| Alan Oscroft

The boohoo share price fall has made a lot of investors poorer, including me. But it has to turn around…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

How to turn a stock market crash into passive income paradise

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down the risks that a market crash presents, but also how it can be a great opportunity…

Read more »