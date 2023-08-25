Home » Investing Articles » I’d rush to buy these 2 value stocks right now!

I’d rush to buy these 2 value stocks right now!

Current macroeconomic conditions have this Fool on the hunt for value stocks. Here he signposts two he’d buy today.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Retail investors have been through it all in recent times. And right now, it’s inflation that’s weighing down on market sentiment. That said, I’m not all too worried. Instead, I’m hunting for value stocks to add to my portfolio.

Markets have taken a beating in the last few years, presenting a great buying opportunity. And I fully intend to capitalise on it.

My plan is simple. Buy value stocks with attractive dividend yields that I can hold for the years to come.

Here are two that I’m tracking. If I had the cash, I’d strongly consider buying them today.

Safestore

First up is Safestore (LSE: SAFE). As its name suggests, the business is a provider of self-storage units, the largest in the UK of its kind, and a powerhouse in Europe. While the business of leasing storage space may seem far from thrilling, I see value in the stock.

To start, it currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around six. This sits comfortably below the ‘benchmark’ for value of 10 as well as the average of its FTSE 250 peers.

Regardless of a cost-of-living crisis, the business has experienced a consistent uptick in revenues in the past few years as consumers vie for extra storage space to tuck away their excess goods. Following its success in the UK, it’s also continuing to grow its presence in Europe, including a joint venture into Germany.

On top of this, Safestore stock also provides a solid source of passive income. As I write, it yields around 3.6%. In the last decade, its dividend has increased by a whopping 400%.

With some debt on its books, interest rate hikes could place pressure on margins and harm the firm going forward.

However, I see the demand for self-storage continuing its upward trend in times ahead. And with that, I consider Safestore shares a smart investment.

Barclays

A few weeks back, I opened a small position in Barclays (LSE: BARC). It’s not been the best 12 months for the stock, down 12%. But I’m remaining optimistic. And with a P/E ratio of just four, I classed it as an opportunity too good to miss.

What’s more, its price-to-book ratio also makes the stock look cheap. This measures how the market values a company compared to the value of its total assets. With Barclays sitting at around 0.4, I sense an opportunity.

The second half of my criteria, a meaty and reliable dividend yield, is also met by the stock. With it offering a yield of around 5.3%, this isn’t inflation-beating. However, it’s not only the now I’m buying for.

The business has placed an emphasis on returning value to shareholders in recent times. For example, its half-year results released at the tail end of July highlighted its latest share buyback scheme, totalling £750m. This represents a 50% improvement from the figure seen last year.

The risks surrounding Barclays revolve around rising interest rates. Rate hikes could see defaults jump. Moreover, banking stocks have experienced large volatility of late.

That said, looking undervalued with a solid source of passive income, I’d be willing to snap up some shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This small-cap UK stock just crashed 20%. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for a UK stock with big growth potential but going through a downturn due to stock market weakness? This…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

I wouldn’t ‘save’ for retirement, but I’d invest in dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares today

| Harvey Jones

I believe FTSE 100 shares will generate a far superior return to cash over the longer run. Especially at today's…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

I’d buy these 5 stocks in an empty £20k ISA to target a 5-figure passive income for life

| Harvey Jones

I'm taking advantage of FTSE 100 falls to generate maximum passive income from a portfolio of shares. These are my…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Is this a new entry point after the BAE share price fell?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the BAE share price after the defence contractor acquired Ball Aerospace last…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Down 12% in a week. What’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

| James Beard

Even though the company hasn't announced any bad news, the JD Sports share price has fallen 12% in a week.…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

£10k invested in easyJet shares in the crash would be worth this much now

| Alan Oscroft

In a stock market crash, just buy any fallen stock and wait for the recovery, right? Hmmm. Welcome to the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

At 200p, should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares before it’s too late?

| Matthew Dumigan

With the Rolls-Royce share price more than doubling in under a year, our writer looks at whether the shares could…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares in September?

| Royston Wild

August's mini stock market crash provides an excellent buying opportunity for investors to pick up cheap, quality UK shares.

Read more »