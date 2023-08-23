Home » Investing Articles » With a 3% payout, this value stock could be set to soar to new heights

With a 3% payout, this value stock could be set to soar to new heights

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this value stock could be primed for huge growth in the future and how it could boost her holdings.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Renewable energies concept collage

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One value stock I’m interested in is SSE (LSE: SSE). Here’s why.

Power provider

SSE is the third-largest supplier of gas and electricity in the UK. It serves approximately 7m customers through its brands including Southern Electric and Scottish Hydro Electric.

Let’s start by looking at SSE shares. As I write, they’re trading for 1,623p. At this time last year, they were trading for 1,846p, which is a 12% drop over a 12-month period.

Renewable energy prospects

Right now, SSE shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10. This valuation is why I consider it to be a value stock.

In addition to this, SSE shares would boost my passive income with a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is higher than the FTSE 100 average. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Furthermore, SSE has experienced a great trading period of late, primarily due to rising gas prices. This could cool down as gas prices start to come down.

All of the above is promising. However, I’m most buoyed by SSE’s future prospects related to renewable energy initiatives. It is investing significant amounts of money into wind energy assets to generate clean energy. This is pleasing to see for me as a potential investor. The move away from traditional fossil fuels and towards cleaner alternatives is ramping up.

SSE’s largest wind farm project is set to be the largest offshore wind farm in the world by 2026. Technology is evolving which is only set to help SSE. For example, the original plan was to build 2,000 turbines but, with the evolution of technology, the farm could perform exactly the same with only 300 turbines. It is worth noting that nearly 30% of the UK’s power now originates from wind farms and this is only set to increase.

SSE’s investment and transition towards renewable energy could translate into future earnings and investor returns. With its shares trading at discount levels, now could be a good time for me to snap up some shares and watch the share price rise and levels of returns grow in the coming years.

A value stock I’d buy

I must note some risks that could hamper SSE. To start with, it has a fair bit of debt on its balance sheet, some of it linked to its investment in renewable energy projects. Debt is always risky, especially in a high-interest environment like now as it can be more costly to service and pay down. In addition to this, wind turbine farms are not cheap to buy, build, maintain, and operate. This is a significant challenge that could present financial and operational challenges that could impact investor sentiment and returns.

To conclude, I like the look of SSE shares and feel they could be an overlooked value stock. I’d be happy to add some shares to my holdings when I next have some cash to invest.

I believe renewable energy could be lucrative in the long term and businesses like SSE, that are investing in assets now, could experience great growth in the future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Persimmon shares near a 10-year low?

| Charlie Carman

Persimmon shares have fallen 70% from their 2020 peak as soaring mortgage rates hurt the FTSE 100 housebuilder. Is this…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why she is adding cheap UK shares to her holdings now during market volatility with a potential…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Yielding 7%, I’m buying this penny stock for juicy returns!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she is adding this penny stock to her holdings with an enticing yield and great growth…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

I keep buying FTSE 100 shares. Am I crazy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Overall, FTSE 100 shares have been a disappointment in the past five years. But here's why I think this losing…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

9.5% yield! Are British American Tobacco shares too cheap at £25?

| Roland Head

The recent performance of British American Tobacco shares has been poor. But with a new CEO in charge, I've been…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing For Beginners

4 reasons to buy the stock market dip after 7 days of losses

| Jon Smith

After the stock market edged back from a losing streak, Jon Smith explains why this could still be the time…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Is the GSK share price a FTSE 100 bargain? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 value stocks to buy in September. Right now, the GSK share price looks…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

BP shares are tempting, but I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks instead

| Paul Summers

BP shares scream value and offer a tidy income stream. So why is our writer reluctant to buy? And which…

Read more »