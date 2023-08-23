Home » Investing Articles » Is the GSK share price a FTSE 100 bargain? Here’s what the charts say!

Is the GSK share price a FTSE 100 bargain? Here’s what the charts say!

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 value stocks to buy in September. Right now, the GSK share price looks like a pharma industry bargain.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stable nature of medicine demand makes pharmaceutical companies popular with investors during uncertain times. But FTSE 100-listed GSK‘s (LSE:GSK) share price has dropped 4% since 1 January as share pickers have invested elsewhere.

The healthcare giant has its problems. But at a current price of £13.78 per share it does, on paper at least, offer great value when compared to other UK blue-chip shares.

GSK trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.3 times, below the FTSE average of 14 times. Furthermore, its 4% dividend yield beats the index’s 3.7% average.

It’s worth remembering that the FTSE index is hugely diverse, though. So comparing the company with other major players in its industry rather than just its index is a useful exercise.

How does GSK’s share price stack up on this front?

P/E ratio

A good starting point is to consider how the company is priced in relation to predicted future earnings. This can be calculated using the P/E ratio for the current financial year.

On this front GSK makes a strong impression. Its multiple is less than half that of FTSE 100 rival AstraZeneca‘s 18.6 times.

The UK business also looks cheap compared to its international peers. Pfizer trades on a P/E ratio of 11.2 times for 2023, while Merck & Co and Eli Lilly carry enormous multiples of 35.4 times and 56.2 times, respectively.

P/CF ratio

Chart showing GSK's shares on a P/CF basis.
Created With TradingView

The value of GSK’s shares isn’t as clear cut on a price-to-cash flow (P/CF) basis isn’t as clear cut, though, as the chart above shows. This is a useful metric to use for businesses that require vast amounts of capital like pharmaceuticals firms.

Aside from Eli Lilly, which trades on a monster reading above 80, it sits fairly close to its sector peers. That said, it is only beaten by Pfizer on this metric.

Dividend yield

Chart showing GSK's dividend yield.
Created With TradingView

Drugs developers aren’t famed for paying especially large dividends. This is on account of their colossal research and development costs. Last year GSK announced it would spend £1bn over the next decade to produce vaccines and treatments for malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, neglected tropical diseases, and antimicrobial resistance alone.

Yet the business still offers that large 4% dividend yield, as I mentioned. And as the chart shows, this is far above what its industry peers (bar Pfizer) currently offer.

Why I’d buy today

Concerns over the size of the firm’s pipeline is the main reason GSK trades more cheaply than its rivals. However, I feel this problem could be baked into the current price of its shares, and especially when considering the stock’s P/E ratio.

It’s my belief that its share price could rise strongly over the long term. Revenues from products launched since 2017 have been impressive, while margins are improving, leading to upgrades to sales and profit forecasts.

GSK has a great track record of creating industry-leading treatments. Indeed, its money-spinning Shingrix shingles vaccine has just shown 100% efficacy during trials in China. And as global demand for medicines marches higher, I expect the FTSE business to generate excellent shareholder returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Persimmon shares near a 10-year low?

| Charlie Carman

Persimmon shares have fallen 70% from their 2020 peak as soaring mortgage rates hurt the FTSE 100 housebuilder. Is this…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why she is adding cheap UK shares to her holdings now during market volatility with a potential…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Yielding 7%, I’m buying this penny stock for juicy returns!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she is adding this penny stock to her holdings with an enticing yield and great growth…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

With a 3% payout, this value stock could be set to soar to new heights

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this value stock could be primed for huge growth in the future and how it could…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

I keep buying FTSE 100 shares. Am I crazy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Overall, FTSE 100 shares have been a disappointment in the past five years. But here's why I think this losing…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

9.5% yield! Are British American Tobacco shares too cheap at £25?

| Roland Head

The recent performance of British American Tobacco shares has been poor. But with a new CEO in charge, I've been…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing For Beginners

4 reasons to buy the stock market dip after 7 days of losses

| Jon Smith

After the stock market edged back from a losing streak, Jon Smith explains why this could still be the time…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

BP shares are tempting, but I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks instead

| Paul Summers

BP shares scream value and offer a tidy income stream. So why is our writer reluctant to buy? And which…

Read more »