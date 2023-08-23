Home » Investing Articles » BP shares are tempting, but I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks instead

BP shares are tempting, but I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks instead

BP shares scream value and offer a tidy income stream. So why is our writer reluctant to buy? And which FTSE 100 stocks would he snap up instead?

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE: BP) shares may be slightly down in 2023 so far, but I can think of at least two reasons to hold them in my portfolio. Let me explain.

Cheap source of dividends

For me, BP’s appeal is two-fold. First, there’s the dividend yield of 4.6%, based on analyst projections. As things stand, that’s more than I’d get from buying a passive index fund that simply tracks the FTSE 100 (3.9%).

At this point, someone might argue that the tracker is a far safer option for income seekers because money is spread around a huge number of companies, rather than just one.

Fair enough. But it should be noted that BP’s forecast dividend looks likely to be covered at least three times by profits. Based on this, I’d be very surprised if this year’s expected payout didn’t materialise.

Second, the oil giant’s valuation remains low, at least relative to the UK market as a whole. In fact, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just above six makes BP one of the cheapest stocks in the index.

Value trap?

The trouble is that there are a few things about BP that niggle. There’s the dependence on a thriving global economy, for example.

Right now, there’s a whole lot of chatter about the possibility of a global recession. That would clearly be bad news for the oil price which has proved rather resilient to date.

As might be expected from a company that has high operating costs, BP also carries debt, and a lot of it. Companies with creaking balance sheets are generally not the sort I want to be holding in a crisis.

The long-term share performance also warrants attention. Excluding dividends, a £1,000 investment in BP shares five years ago would now be worth around £850. That’s surely ‘value trap’ form?

True, that paper loss might not be such a big deal for a retiree whose sole objective is receiving those payments every quarter.

But this brings me to another issue. BP’s record on dividends is far from perfect. Indeed, the income expected in 2023 is still way below pre-pandemic levels, due to a huge loss in 2020!

So that enticing dividend yield mentioned earlier isn’t necessarily all it’s cracked up to be.

Here’s what I’d buy instead

It isn’t too difficult to identify companies that I’d buy over BP shares.

FTSE 100 peers like Unilever, Diageo, BAE Systems and Bunzl easily make the grade from an income perspective. All possess far better records when it comes to paying out increasingly higher amounts of cash to their investors.

But life-saving technology firm Halma easily takes the top spot. It’s delivered dividend growth of 5%, or more, for the last… 44 years!

Yes, these firms carry debt and, no, none are completely immune from earnings cyclicality and share price wobbles. None have higher dividend yields than BP either.

There is no magic bullet in investing. However, all of the above boast consistently decent operating margins and returns on capital employed. These are both hallmarks of quality businesses — the sort that compound in value over time, growing investors’ wealth along the way.

As a long-term investor, I’d much rather own slices of companies offering a lovely mix of dividends and growth than BP shares any day.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Bunzl Plc, Diageo Plc, Halma Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Persimmon shares near a 10-year low?

| Charlie Carman

Persimmon shares have fallen 70% from their 2020 peak as soaring mortgage rates hurt the FTSE 100 housebuilder. Is this…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why she is adding cheap UK shares to her holdings now during market volatility with a potential…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Yielding 7%, I’m buying this penny stock for juicy returns!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she is adding this penny stock to her holdings with an enticing yield and great growth…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

With a 3% payout, this value stock could be set to soar to new heights

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this value stock could be primed for huge growth in the future and how it could…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

I keep buying FTSE 100 shares. Am I crazy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Overall, FTSE 100 shares have been a disappointment in the past five years. But here's why I think this losing…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

9.5% yield! Are British American Tobacco shares too cheap at £25?

| Roland Head

The recent performance of British American Tobacco shares has been poor. But with a new CEO in charge, I've been…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing For Beginners

4 reasons to buy the stock market dip after 7 days of losses

| Jon Smith

After the stock market edged back from a losing streak, Jon Smith explains why this could still be the time…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Is the GSK share price a FTSE 100 bargain? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 value stocks to buy in September. Right now, the GSK share price looks…

Read more »