Home » Investing Articles » Will these FTSE 100 shares crash in September?

Will these FTSE 100 shares crash in September?

With market activity likely to pick up as traders return to their desks, Paul Summers picks out two FTSE 100 shares that could tumble next month.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

August hasn’t been a great month for many FTSE 100 shares and there’s always a chance things will get worse as we hobble into September. This is particularly the case for companies due to update the market next month.

Here are two top-tier businesses that could be in for a rough ride.

Tough market

With further rate rises on the cards, full-year results from Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) on 6 September will be required reading for me. The outlook statement from management will be particularly important.

I doubt it will be pretty. Higher mortgage rates coupled with an enduring cost-of-living crisis tend not to result in a flood of buyers.

In line with this, property portal Rightmove reported on Monday that the average asking price for homes dropped 1.9% this month. That’s the largest fall in August in five years.

Clearly, it’s going to take time for business — and Barratt’s share price — to fully recover. The question is how much of this pain is baked in?

Already priced in?

I’m inclined to say “quite a lot“. Barratt’s stock trades on a price-to-book ratio of 0.75. This suggests expectations are already appropriately low.

In addition to this, it’s worth highlighting that Barratt and most of its peers are in far better shape than they were during the Financial Crisis.

And while we don’t know when exactly this will happen, there will inevitably come a time when interest rates stop rising. This is why I think having some exposure to housebuilders makes sense for a long-term investor like me, especially given the ongoing shortage of quality homes.

If I didn’t already own FTSE 100 peer Persimmon, I’d consider buying here, but perhaps only after those results are delivered.

Wash out

Another blue-chip business that could have a troubling September is B&Q owner Kingfisher (LSE: KGF). Its share price has also declined in the last 12 months.

Yes, it’s still to hit the 52-low seen in November of 2022 following that disastrous mini-budget. And, yes, the 3% or so decline in 2023 is in line with the return of the index.

However, I suspect half-year results on 19 September might contain a few nasties.

A (very) wet July will surely have held back sales of gardening equipment and furniture. Surveys are also suggesting that people with limited discretionary income are prioritising holidays over things like home improvement.

One further, ominous sign for me is that the company is the most shorted stock on the UK market. In other words, a not-insignificant number of traders are betting that the Kingfisher share price has further to fall.

Bargain FTSE 100 share or value trap?

Again, it’s worth asking how much of this is reflected in the stock’s valuation?

Kingfisher shares currently change hands for nine times forecast earnings. That’s cheap, relative to the Consumer Cyclicals sector and to the market in general.

The shares also boast a dividend yield of 5.3%, covered twice by expected profit.

Nevertheless, a 20% fall in five years (not including dividends) is pretty poor considering the company enjoyed a huge tailwind in the form of multiple UK lockdowns during the pandemic.

So that low price tag looks fairly justified. And I reckon things are about to get worse before they get better.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers owns shares in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

3 shares I’m buying for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gordon Best

A Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredibly powerful way of growing wealth. Here are the three stocks I'm buying…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

What’s going on with BT shares?

| Gordon Best

BT shares have been falling in recent months, plagued by a number of issues. But is this now a bargain,…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

BHP Group shares are down 20% in six months. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Mining stocks are dropping as metals and minerals prices fall, and BHP Group shares have dipped in 2023. Here's what…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Down 80%, is it time to reconsider Wood Group shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Wood Group shares surged in morning trading after the engineering firm raised guidance as it reported better-than-expected revenue in H1.

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

I’d invest £10 a day in cheap FTSE 100 shares to aim for a million-pound ISA

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100's packed with top UK shares trading at low valuations. Now's a brilliant time to start building long-term…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Dividend Shares

What’s gone wrong with the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price has hardly gone anywhere over the last decade and is falling again. But does the dividend…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Rolls-Royce in the Covid crash would be worth this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares tell one of the biggest recovery stories since the early days of the pandemic. Investors will want more.

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

I’m tempted by the IAG share price but I’ll buy these 2 dirt cheap FTSE shares first

| Harvey Jones

Covid lockdowns are a fading memory as people start flying again and the IAG share price soars. Yet I see…

Read more »