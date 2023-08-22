Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this dividend stock with its 4% yield?

Should I buy this dividend stock with its 4% yield?

Our writer explains why this financial services business could be the ideal dividend stock to boost her passive income.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One dividend stock I’m considering adding to my holdings is Ramsdens Holdings (LSE: RFX). Is now a good time to buy some of the shares, with a view to boosting my passive income stream?

Financial services and retail

Ramsdens is a diverse business, operating in four core segments. These are foreign currency exchange, pawnbroking loans, dealing in precious metals, and selling new and second-hand jewellery.

Let’s start by taking a look at the share price activity. As I write, the shares are trading for 220p. At this time last year, they were trading for 193p, which is a 13% increase over a 12-month period.

Pros and cons

The firm’s diverse offering is a plus point and a key characteristic I look for in any dividend stock. Through its four business areas, it is able to protect itself from volatility to a degree. One thriving area of the business could offset another that may be struggling. Furthermore, Ramsdens is looking to grow its store presence as well as overhaul its online offering, which is now adding real value to the bottom line and boosting performance.

Next, the pawnbroking and retailing businesses are in a position to thrive due to the current cost-of-living crisis. When consumer income comes under pressure due to macroeconomic factors, these types of businesses do well.

I believe my above point is supported by Ramsdens’ latest earnings report, a half-year trading statement released in June for the six months ended 31 March. Revenue jumped up by nearly 70% compared to the same period last year and pre-tax profit increased by 33%. In fact, all four segments saw double-digit growth in performance and the business opened nine new locations.

As with any dividend stock, I’m interested in the level of return. Ramsdens’ dividend yield of 4.3% is enticing. It hiked its interim dividend by 22%, which is an indicator as to how well the business is doing. However, I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed.

From a bearish perspective, tightening regulation in the pawnbroking sector is a looming spectre that could impact Ramsdens’ business negatively. A change in regulation could hinder its level of returns overall as pawnbroking is one of its most lucrative segments.

Next, Ramsdens could experience a short-term spike in performance like now, due to the current cost-of-living crisis. If the economy were to stabilise, it could experience decreasing numbers of customers using its services. This could hinder any passive income I’m hoping to make.

A dividend stock I would buy

After reviewing the pros and cons, I’ve decided I would be willing to buy Ramsdens shares for my holdings if I had the spare cash to invest.

I believe the diversified offering, growing market presence, and passive income opportunity are too good to miss out on right now. Plus, the shares look good value for money too right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of nine. I believe Ramsdens could be a great dividend stock for me, providing me with consistent and stable returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s one stock to buy for passive income with a 6.5% payout

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking to boost her passive income and details this dividend stock with its enticing yield and future…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 368 shares of this high-yield FTSE 250 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 is struggling due to its links with the British economy. However, the index contains quality dividend stocks…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK shares for artificial intelligence (AI)?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes some of the big AI players from the US but tries to find some UK shares closer…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

10.8% yield! Is something wrong with Vodafone shares?

| Roland Head

Vodafone shares are trading at prices not seen for 25 years. Roland Head explains what's happening and why he thinks…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn £50k in savings into a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

Thousands of people have reached the million mark in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Is it possible to join them…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Will these FTSE 100 shares crash in September?

| Paul Summers

With market activity likely to pick up as traders return to their desks, Paul Summers picks out two FTSE 100…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

3 shares I’m buying for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gordon Best

A Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredibly powerful way of growing wealth. Here are the three stocks I'm buying…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

What’s going on with BT shares?

| Gordon Best

BT shares have been falling in recent months, plagued by a number of issues. But is this now a bargain,…

Read more »