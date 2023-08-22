Home » Investing Articles » I’m tempted by the IAG share price but I’ll buy these 2 dirt cheap FTSE shares first

I’m tempted by the IAG share price but I’ll buy these 2 dirt cheap FTSE shares first

Covid lockdowns are a fading memory as people start flying again and the IAG share price soars. Yet I see better value elsewhere.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The IAG (LSE: IAG) share price has soared an impressive 35% in the last 12 months as the British Airways owner bounces back from lockdown. Brave investors who went bargain-hunting in those dark days have been nicely rewarded for taking a chance.

I wasn’t among them, sadly. I was tempted, but I’m not rich enough to buy every FTSE 100 stock that catches my eye.

I’ve now got more cash to hand after transferring three legacy pensions into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP), so is there still time to hop on board?

We’re flying again

Last year, IAG reversed two years of pandemic-driven losses in 2022 and it’s enjoyed a cracking start to 2023, turning last year’s €466m first-half loss into a €1.3bn profit. But I suspect the good news is now priced in with the stock trading at 33 times earnings.

But the share price recovery has stalled, with IAG shares stock slipping 4.75% over six months.

I’m also concerned by IAG’s net debt, which totalled €10.38bn (£12.12bn) in 2022. That’s down from €11.6bn in 2021, to be fair, but its still well above the group’s £8bn market-cap. The board may have to focus on paying that down before it can restore the dividend.

Investing is about choices and heaps of top FTSE 100 dividend stocks will pay me a handsome dividend. Many are a lot cheaper than IAG too. A couple that spring to mind are Barclays and corrugated packaging specialist Smurfit Kappa Group (LSE: SKG).

Barclays trades at a bargain valuation of just 4.7 times earnings. That’s stupidly cheap for a company that’s just posted a first-half profit of £4.5bn and announced another £750m share buyback. There’s a handsome dividend too, with a forecast yield of 6.2%, covered 3.7 times earnings.

Inevitably, there are risks. Rising interest rates may have helped Barclays widen net margins but also pose a threat as house prices wobble. Bad loan charges have almost trebled to £900m and there could be more pain to come. 

I’m getting in early

Yet for a long-term buy-and-hold investor like me, today looks like a terrific entry point. Shore Capital has just said the UK banking sector looks undervalued, and I agree.

I don’t hold Barclays’ shares but I’d like to. I did buy Smurfit Kappa in the spring though, and now I’m keen to increase my stake. It’s not quite as cheap as Barclays but still looks good value, trading at 8.09 times earnings. The stock is forecast to yield 4.19% in 2023 with decent cover of 2.3 times earnings, rising to 4.48% in 2024. 

Smurfit has been squeezed by higher paper and energy prices and falling e-commerce activity due to the cost-of-living crisis. Yet full-year 2022 revenues jumped 27% to €12.82bn with profit leaping 42% to €1.29bn.

Smurfit ended 2022 owing €2.99bn, but its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.3x fell from 1.7x in 2021 and is now the lowest in the group’s history. Both the Barclays and Smurfit Kappa share prices may struggle if shares continue to slide, but I would back them to rebound strongly when sentiment recovers. By contrast, I think I’ve missed out on the IAG share price rebound.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Down 80%, is it time to reconsider Wood Group shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Wood Group shares surged in morning trading after the engineering firm raised guidance as it reported better-than-expected revenue in H1.

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

I’d invest £10 a day in cheap FTSE 100 shares to aim for a million-pound ISA

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100's packed with top UK shares trading at low valuations. Now's a brilliant time to start building long-term…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Dividend Shares

What’s gone wrong with the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price has hardly gone anywhere over the last decade and is falling again. But does the dividend…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Rolls-Royce in the Covid crash would be worth this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares tell one of the biggest recovery stories since the early days of the pandemic. Investors will want more.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Are these 3 FTSE 100 super-growth stocks the best shares to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

This trio of FTSE 100 growth stocks were the best shares to buy five years' ago. But that's history. The…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy near 52-week lows?

| Alan Oscroft

It's not a good idea to try timing the market. But when FTSE 100 shares reach new lows, it has…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing For Beginners

Warren Buffett: 3 life-changing investing tips every investor should know

| John Choong

Warren Buffett has been one of the most successful investors. Here are three of his most successful tips on how…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 unloved FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks I’m thinking of buying in September!

| Royston Wild

I've been searching for the best value FTSE 100 stocks to buy next month. Here's one I like and two…

Read more »