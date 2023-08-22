Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 10,228 shares of Legal & General stock for £2,000 in yearly passive income

I’d buy 10,228 shares of Legal & General stock for £2,000 in yearly passive income

Legal & General is looking better than ever as a dividend stock. Here’s how I’d target a £2,000 passive income from buying its shares.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Elevated view over city of London skyline

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has bumped up its dividend again. Is it now the best income stock on the FTSE 100?

Well, for one, It pays out the seventh biggest yield on the Footsie. Also, at its current level, it’s one of the few stocks to pay out a rate higher than inflation. Forecasts say the dividend should keep increasing over the next few years as well.

I’d like to take advantage and target a £2,000 yearly passive income. Here’s how I’d go about it.

The Legal & General share price is now 218p and its full-year dividend is 18.64p. As a yield, that means I’m getting back 8.97% over the year from any investment I make. 

For me to receive £2,000 each year then, I’d need a £22,297 investment into the stock. In terms of the shares, I’d need to buy 10,228 to get that much. 

That sounds nice in theory, but a dividend is about more than one year. I want to know if Legal & General will be a reliable payer in years to come.

If it will, then I’d see my £2,000 passive income rise as dividends go up. I could also reinvest them to make the income stream go even higher. With that high payout, it might even be the best FTSE 100 dividend stock. So, let’s look at the evidence.

A reliable dividend?

First, the firm isn’t having to spend too much of its money on its dividends. Last year’s payment was covered 1.9 times by earnings. That’s a big margin of safety. One that a few other of the higher FTSE 100 dividend stocks don’t have. 

Second, the firm has increased payouts year after year. In fact, in this century, the dividend went up every year except for the two that followed the 2008 crisis. A track record like that is one of the best pieces of evidence for it to continue in the future. 

Last, analysts forecast the dividend to continue rising for the next five years. These aren’t perfect predictions, but they’re right more often than they are wrong. I’m happy to note that they don’t see any obvious problems in the near future.

Best on the FTSE 100?

A word on the risks. The biggest one for me is the sector, as finance comes with its own unique issues. The 2008 crisis was an obvious example from the past. If something like that happens again, the dividend would be under threat. 

So yes, I do believe this will be a reliable dividend. I’d even say it’s one of the best on the FTSE 100. I own the shares already, but I’ll look to buy more and aim for my £2,000 passive income target.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into a £30k second income per year!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd target a £30k annual second income starting from scratch, by harnessing tax-free returns in a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’d buy to hold until 2033!

| Alan Oscroft

I see plenty of attractive penny stocks that I'd buy today. But to commit to holding for at least a…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s one of my best stocks to buy for returns and growth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is on the hunt for the best stocks to buy for her holdings and identifies one stock she…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dividend stock with its 4% yield?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this financial services business could be the ideal dividend stock to boost her passive income.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s one stock to buy for passive income with a 6.5% payout

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking to boost her passive income and details this dividend stock with its enticing yield and future…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 368 shares of this high-yield FTSE 250 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 is struggling due to its links with the British economy. However, the index contains quality dividend stocks…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK shares for artificial intelligence (AI)?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes some of the big AI players from the US but tries to find some UK shares closer…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

10.8% yield! Is something wrong with Vodafone shares?

| Roland Head

Vodafone shares are trading at prices not seen for 25 years. Roland Head explains what's happening and why he thinks…

Read more »