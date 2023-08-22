Home » Investing Articles » Here’s one of my best stocks to buy for returns and growth!

Here’s one of my best stocks to buy for returns and growth!

This Fool is on the hunt for the best stocks to buy for her holdings and identifies one stock she believes could fit the bill and why.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always looking for the best stocks to buy for my holdings. Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE: BMY) could be one such stock. Here’s why.

Harry Potter publisher

Bloomsbury Publishing is one of the best-known publishing houses in the world, with roots stretching back to 1986. It is the originating publisher and custodian of the world-famous Harry Potter series. Many of its authors have won Nobel, Pulitzer, and Booker prizes.

So what’s happening with Bloomsbury shares currently? As I write, they are trading for 410p. At this time last year, they were trading for 419p, which is a 2% drop over a 12-month period.

What I’m looking for in my best stocks to buy

I’ll start with the valuation of a stock. The shares look decent value for money to me right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of 15. Although a cheaper valuation could indicate a bargain buy, I’m happy to buy a good business at a fair price.

Next, I want to understand Bloomsbury’s position in its respective market as well as future prospects. I see both of these aspects are positive. Being a custodian of the Harry Potter series has helped propel Bloomsbury to new heights. In addition to this, it also has many other facets to its diverse offering, including its digital content arm and education publishing too.

Looking forward, many of Bloomsbury’s works are being adapted for television, including a Harry Potter television series and Netflix-produced show based on the hit book, The Three-Body Problem. The future looks bright for Bloomsbury with these new revenue streams, in my opinion.

Moving on, I want to understand how Bloomsbury has performed recently and historically. Although I understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, it allows me to build a picture of how stable a business is and where it could be headed. I can see that Bloomsbury has grown revenue and profit for the past four years.

Finally, I would like my best stocks to buy to provide me with a passive income stream through dividends. Bloomsbury ticks this box too with a dividend yield of 2.9%. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Risks and what I’m doing now

There are two key issues I’d keep an eye on for Bloomsbury. Firstly, its bread and butter, what it is best known for, is books. Rising costs of raw materials, including paper, could eat into profit margins and underpin returns. There is also competition from alternative media such as streaming and gaming. Reading is not everyone’s cup of tea and other media types mentioned are growing in popularity as well as capability, backed by evolving tech including artificial intelligence.

To conclude, there is lots to like about Bloomsbury for me and I rate the stock highly, hence why it is one of the best stocks to buy for my holdings currently. I plan on adding some shares when I next have some spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bloomsbury Publishing Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into a £30k second income per year!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd target a £30k annual second income starting from scratch, by harnessing tax-free returns in a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’d buy to hold until 2033!

| Alan Oscroft

I see plenty of attractive penny stocks that I'd buy today. But to commit to holding for at least a…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

I’d buy 10,228 shares of Legal & General stock for £2,000 in yearly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Legal & General is looking better than ever as a dividend stock. Here’s how I’d target a £2,000 passive income…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dividend stock with its 4% yield?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this financial services business could be the ideal dividend stock to boost her passive income.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s one stock to buy for passive income with a 6.5% payout

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking to boost her passive income and details this dividend stock with its enticing yield and future…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 368 shares of this high-yield FTSE 250 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 is struggling due to its links with the British economy. However, the index contains quality dividend stocks…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK shares for artificial intelligence (AI)?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes some of the big AI players from the US but tries to find some UK shares closer…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

10.8% yield! Is something wrong with Vodafone shares?

| Roland Head

Vodafone shares are trading at prices not seen for 25 years. Roland Head explains what's happening and why he thinks…

Read more »