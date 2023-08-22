Home » Investing Articles » 3 unloved FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks I’m thinking of buying in September!

3 unloved FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks I’m thinking of buying in September!

I’ve been searching for the best value FTSE 100 stocks to buy next month. Here’s one I like and two appealing FTSE 250 stocks as well.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The following FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks have fallen sharply in recent weeks. Here’s why I believe they’re top dip buys for next month.

Grainger

Residential rents in the UK are surging as the market’s supply shortage worsens. According to Rightmove, average advertised rents for properties with two bedrooms or fewer are up 33% year on year from pre-pandemic levels.

A weak pipeline of new housing developments — allied with a steady exit of buy-to-let investors — means this shortage will continue. Investing in Grainger (LSE:GRI), the country’s largest listed residential landlord, could be a good idea in this climate.

Like-for-like rental growth here sped up to 7.1% in the eight months to May, while its occupancy rate shot to a record 98.7%.

Although its share price has retreated more recently, Grainger shares still trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.8 times.

High multiples like this could promote more price weakness if bad news comes down the line. News that high build cost inflation looks set to persist, for example, could weigh on the FTSE 250 firm. But on balance I think the company remains an attractive investment.

Centamin

Falling gold prices have pulled the share prices of mining stocks like Centamin (LSE:CEY) sharply lower. Fears that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates has yanked yellow metal prices back below $1,900 per ounce.

I think this represents an attractive opportunity to open a position in Centamin. Not only does the FTSE 250 miner now trade on a forward P/E ratio of just 7.2 times. Its dividend yield for 2023 sits at an index-beating 4.3%.

Buying gold stocks can be a good way for investors to diversify their portfolio. In other words, when economic crises hit and financial markets sell off, having exposure to safe-haven assets can help limit losses.

I like this Egypt-focused business in particular. Not only are its shares dirt cheap, but steps to boost production at its flagship Sukari mine could lead to significant long-term share price growth. Encouraging drilling results at its Doporo mine in the Côte d’Ivoire provide additional reason to be optimistic.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Trading activity at investment firms has weakened significantly of late. At Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL), average monthly share dealing volumes tanked 12% between April and June.

Rising interest rates and a bleak economic outlook are affecting investor appetite. And there’s a danger that difficult conditions could last well into 2024.

But I think recent heavy share price weakness represents an attractive buying opportunity. As I type, Hargreaves Lansdown is the second-biggest faller on the FTSE 100 over the past month. And as a consequence it trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 12 times.

This is well below the company’s historical average in the mid-to-high 20s.

Further volatility is possible, but over the long term I believe profits here could soar. People are investing like never before as worries over the State Pension and the rising cost of living increase. And there’s still plenty of room for growth in this market.

Price comparison site Finder.com says that just 42% of Britons invest their money today. As one of the industry’s biggest players, Hargreaves Lansdown has the brand recognition to make the most of this opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy near 52-week lows?

| Alan Oscroft

It's not a good idea to try timing the market. But when FTSE 100 shares reach new lows, it has…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett: 3 life-changing investing tips every investor should know

| John Choong

Warren Buffett has been one of the most successful investors. Here are three of his most successful tips on how…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

£10k in Barclays shares in the stock market crash would be worth this much now

| Alan Oscroft

The banks have suffered pain in 2023, but Barclays shares would have been a great buy back in 2020. Are…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Is Tesco stock a buy for passive income today? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland goes through visual depictions of different financial metrics to assess whether Tesco stock is worth buying for the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Should I buy these high-yield shares from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250?

| Royston Wild

These UK high-yield dividend shares offer gigantic yields of up to 10.4%! But are they brilliant buys at current prices…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

3 quality dividend shares paying over 10% a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 dividend shares offer among the highest cash yields in the London market. And their prices are…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Up 40% in a month, here’s one FTSE 250 stock to consider

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this FTSE 250 stock which has seen its share price soar in the past month.

Read more »