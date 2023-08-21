Home » Investing Articles » Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY)

Why we like it: “Bloomsbury (LSE: BMY) owns the print rights for the Harry Potter books in the UK, and remarkably, the first book in the magical wizard series is the third-bestselling children’s book of this year, some 26 years after it was first published. Talk about valuable intellectual property! The company is also nurturing star author Sarah J Maas, publishing 15 titles so far by the popular fantasy novelist, whose catalogue of titles saw a whopping 51% rise in sales in the last year.

“But while strong sales of consumer titles are welcome, its non-consumer division – representing roughly 37% of total sales last year – could provide a substantial long-term growth driver. The company has transformed into a serious player in education in recent years. Through its digital platform – Bloomsbury Digital Resources (BDR) – the company provides educational resources to academic libraries and institutions. Bloomsbury expects that BDR should achieve organic sales growth of around 40% by 2027/28 – and it also represents a tantalising margin opportunity, in our view.”

Why we like it now: Bloomsbury recently announced record sales (up 15% to £264.1 million) and profit (up 16% to £31.1 million) for the fiscal year ending 28 February 2023, surpassing both market expectations and industry averages. This success is attributed to a surge in digital revenues and international expansion. The company’s long-term strategy of investing in digital content has paid off with a 41% sales growth in Bloomsbury Digital Resources (BDR), driven by both organic and acquired assets. Bloomsbury has recently signed four book contracts that could fuel earnings for the coming years. HBO Max announced a new Harry Potter TV series in April. A Bollywood adaptation of William Dalrymple’s The Anarchy is being planned, and The Three-Body Problem, the bestselling trilogy, is currently in production at Netflix. In recognition of the robust performance, the board has proposed a 10% increase in the final dividend to 10.34p per share, consistent with their progressive dividend policy. A recent trading update revealed that performance was in line with expectations for the first four months of the full year.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bloomsbury Publishing Plc. 

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is Diageo one of the best FTSE 100 value stocks to buy? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

Diageo still looks expensive despite 2023's share price drop. But could it actually be a top stock to buy for…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Should I consider snapping up Crocs shares?

| Gordon Best

Crocs shoes certainly divide opinion, but with fundamentals improving, could Crocs shares be a no brainer? Gordon Best takes a…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Growth Shares

2 great FTSE 100 shares lurking in the shadows

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith focuses on two FTSE 100 shares he feels don't enjoy the level of attention their Footsie peers get…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Dividend Shares

2 shares I just bought for a hefty second income

| Cliff D'Arcy

As prices dropped in August, I bought these two cheap dividend stocks. Together, they offer a second income worth a…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Time to buy this unloved FTSE 100 stock for serious passive income?

| Simon Watkins

Down 25% this year, but with good H1 results, a sound business strategy, and an 8.6% yield, this stock looks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why this could be the best FTSE 250 income stock to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

This income stock offers a bumper dividend yeld of 10%, and it looks like it could be near the bottom…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy AI stocks?

| John Choong

Having risen rapidly in 2023, AI stocks have taken a breather. Could now be the best time to buy and…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £10k of Lloyds shares in the stock market crash, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

With hindsight, buying Lloyds shares when the stock market crashed would have been a winning decision. But what comes next?

Read more »