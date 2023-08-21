Home » Investing Articles » 3 quality dividend shares paying over 10% a year

3 quality dividend shares paying over 10% a year

These three FTSE 100 dividend shares offer among the highest cash yields in the London market. And their prices are down, making them look too cheap to me.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since June 2022, my wife and I have spent more than a year building a new family portfolio. After investing three large lump sums and buying 27 new stocks, this collection of shareholdings is complete. And one thing that stands out is how dividend shares dominate this pot.

I love dividend shares

In my 37 years as an investor, my approach has evolved largely into a value, fundamental, and dividend strategy. In other words, I like to buy shares trading on lowly earnings multiples that offer decent cash yields.

However, I am not averse to buying growth in the form of powerful, high-quality businesses. For instance, some of our largest stakes are in the four US mega-cap tech giants that dominate the S&P 500 index.

Also, I’m aware that capital growth and dividend returns are interchangeable. A share growing at 10% a year paying no dividends will produce the same returns as a stock paying a cash dividend of 10% a year with dividends reinvested and no capital growth. Ignoring charges, the figures should be identical.

With all that said, dividend income is absolutely a key part of our expected long-term investment returns.

Three high-yielding dividend dynamos

For example, the following three shares offer among the very highest dividend yields in the FTSE 350. My table is sorted alphabetically.

CompanySectorShare priceMarket valueDividend yieldOne-year change*Five-year change*When we bought
M&GFinancial183.85p£4.3bn10.6%-9.3%-18.4%This month
Phoenix Group HoldingsFinancial506.2p£5.1bn10.0%-21.7%-29.1%This month
Vodafone GroupTelecoms70.67p£19.1bn11.1%-41.1%-59.7%December 2022
*All returns exclude dividends.

The first point I’d make is that owning these three stocks over the past one to five years has been something of an ordeal. Across all three, the average price decline over 12 months is almost a quarter (-24%). Meanwhile, over five years, this mini-portfolio would have lost more than a third (-35.7%) of its value. Yikes.

As a result of these steep price declines, all three stocks seem to be value/dividend shares to me today. They offer cash yields in the double digits, with the average dividend yield being 10.6% a year. And that’s why my wife and I bought one of these stocks last December and the other two earlier this month.

Now for the bad news

As an experienced investor, I know two things. First, that future dividends are never guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled at any time. Indeed, dozens of FTSE 350 companies slashed or suspended their cash payouts during the Covid-19 crisis of 2020/21.

Second, history has taught me that shares usually don’t offer double-digit dividend yields forever. Either share prices move up and reduce these high yields — or dividends get cut, also dragging down yields.

In other words, I’m not expecting these three dividend shares to keep paying out 10% a year in cash indefinitely. Indeed, I suspect that at least one of these companies might lower its payout in 2023/24. Which it might be, I am unable to say. But were this to happen, I hope that it would not hammer the shares too hard!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in all three shares mentioned above. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&G and Vodafone Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

£10k in Barclays shares in the stock market crash would be worth this much now

| Alan Oscroft

The banks have suffered pain in 2023, but Barclays shares would have been a great buy back in 2020. Are…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Is Tesco stock a buy for passive income today? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland goes through visual depictions of different financial metrics to assess whether Tesco stock is worth buying for the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Should I buy these high-yield shares from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250?

| Royston Wild

These UK high-yield dividend shares offer gigantic yields of up to 10.4%! But are they brilliant buys at current prices…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Up 40% in a month, here’s one FTSE 250 stock to consider

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this FTSE 250 stock which has seen its share price soar in the past month.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

4.6% to 8.3% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market volatility has turbocharged dividend yields on many UK shares. Could these stocks be a great way for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares for delicious dividend income

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 stocks have all tumbled in 2023 so far. However, I just bought all three for their…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Growth Shares

4 reasons why this penny stock could double over coming years

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers several reasons for a particular penny stock to rally in the near future based on the current…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock I’d buy ahead of a bull run!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this FTSE 100 stock is on her radar to boost her holdings ahead of any impending…

Read more »