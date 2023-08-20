Home » Investing Articles » 2 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy during a sell-off

2 top FTSE 100 stocks to buy during a sell-off

While the stock market battles with wage growth fuelling inflation, Stephen Wright has two of the FTSE 100’s best businesses on his list of stocks to buy.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A downturn in the stock market can be a great time to buy stocks. Specifically, it can be an opportunity for investors to pick up shares that don’t usually trade at attractive prices.

Share prices have clearly been falling – the FTSE 100 is down nearly 9% over the last six months. So which stocks are approaching buying territory?

InterContinental Hotels Group

Top of my list of stocks to buy is InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG). The stock isn’t an obvious bargain at the moment, but in a stock market sell-off, it might well be worth a look.

As a hotel chain, there’s a risk that a recession might weigh on travel demand and damage short-term earnings. But I think the company’s business model goes some way towards offsetting this risk.

InterContinental Hotels doesn’t own the physical buildings that its hotels operate from. Instead, it recruits owners into its group and offers its branding and network in exchange for a cut of the hotel’s revenues.

This is important. While the company’s revenues might drop in a downturn, it doesn’t have to worry about meeting costs associated with maintenance, energy, and staffing.

As a result, the business has impressive margins, cash conversion, and returns on invested capital. In addition to a dividend, the company uses share buybacks to boost the value of its stock.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21, the stock commands a premium valuation. It’s just a little expensive for me at the moment, but if share price falls, I think it could be a great addition to my portfolio.

Experian

With the market headings downwards, I’m keeping a close eye on Experian (LSE:EXPN). The stock trades at a P/E ratio of 41, which is quite demanding, but I don’t see another FTSE 100 stock like it.

The most impressive thing about Experian’s business is its competitive position. It’s extremely difficult to disrupt, giving it a relatively predictable stream of future earnings. 

Barriers to entry for competitors are high due to the company’s huge database that would be almost impossible for a new entrant to replicate. This puts the business in a strong position.

Within its industry, Experian has Equifax and Transunion for company. But lenders generally see these as complimentary sources of information, rather than alternatives to one another.

This is partly due to the fact that the cost of a credit report is typically a tiny fraction of the loan a bank might be making. As such, other incumbents in the space look unlikely to eat into Experian’s business.

With debt becoming more expensive, there’s a risk that demand for credit scores might decline in the near future. But over the long term, I think it will be a great stock for an investor who can get it at a good price.

UK stocks

The macroeconomic environment in the UK is a tough one at the moment. Higher wages are fuelling inflation, which is causing wages to rise – and the cycle continues.

This is challenging for share prices. But I think a stock market sell-off could offer some great opportunities for investors looking for FTSE 100 stocks to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc and InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

How to turn a 20k ISA into a £12,805 yearly second income!

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can take advantage of the tax-efficient ISA wrapper to earn a sizeable second income. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 100%! Can it rise more?

| John Choong

This stock has risen admirably over the past year and has been one of the FTSE 250's main winners. Should…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

4 steps to earn £1,000 a month in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to earn a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox outlines the steps that could create a second…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

AI: Should I buy RC365 shares instead of Nvidia shares? What do the charts say?

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares have surged since a recent announcement about an AI project. Dr James Fox explores whether they're better value…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week low, is Rio Tinto the FTSE 100’s best value stock?

| Charlie Carman

Rio Tinto shares trade near a 52-week low, but do the company's fundamentals mean it could be the best value…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

When will the Lloyds share price reach £1 again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Is the Lloyds share price on track to hit the magic £1 threshold in 2023? Or should investors steer their…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use Warren Buffett’s tactics to aim for a £500 monthly dividend income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Warren Buffett method of investing is simple, but effective. And investors can use it to make a chunky dividend…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash next week?

| Harvey Jones

We seem to be on the brink of a stock market crash right now, as economic problems mount. Here's what…

Read more »