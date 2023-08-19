Home » Investing Articles » At 42p, Lloyds shares look cheap! Here’s what the charts say

At 42p, Lloyds shares look cheap! Here’s what the charts say

Lloyds shares have fallen further in recent weeks as the market prices in more interest rate rises. Dr James Fox explores this opportunity.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many investors will be aware that Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares look cheap compared to its peers. But, of course, this reflects the bank’s relative exposure to perceived risk and its efficiency at generating income from assets.

However, when we delve deeper, do Lloyds shares still look undervalued? Let’s explore.

Risk exposure

Lloyds, and peer Barclays, haven’t been overly popular with investors since the financial crisis. However, these cyclical institutions currently trade at a discount even versus their historical average valuations. On several metrics, Barclays is actually cheaper than Lloyds.

However, focusing on Lloyds, we can observe that it trades at a considerable discount to the index and most of its peers. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.3 and a forward P/E of 5.9. This put it at a considerable discount versus HSBC at 6.6 times, Standard Chartered at 10 times, and Bank of America at 8.8 times.

The primary reasoning for this is Lloyds’s exposure to defaults in this rising interest rate environment. The thing is, higher interest rates are good for banks until they’re not. And with the BoE rate potentially hitting 6%, there are serious concerns about loan defaults.

This impacts Lloyds more than other banks due to its funding mechanics and interest rate sensitive operations. After all, Lloyds doesn’t have an investment arm. As such, if we do see a slew of customer defaults across the loan market, Lloyds will likely be hardest hit.

Still mispriced

Despite this, Lloyds still looks mispriced at 42p. One metric that tells us this is the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. This is used to assess a company’s valuation by comparing its market price per share to its book value per share, which represents the net assets of the company.

In the below chart, we can see that Lloyds trades at 0.73 times the value of its net assets. This, therefore, reflects a discount of 27%. Only Barclays, which is very heavily discounted, trades at a greater discount.

Created at TradingView

While defaults are a concern, it’s important to remember that all UK banks recently passed the stress test. Lloyds was, depending on how you look at it, the second-best performer. Under the stress scenario, Lloyds’s CET1 would fall to 11.6%, putting it ahead of all banks bar Nationwide.

There are, naturally, lots of things to consider. Lloyds has not traditionally been the most efficient at generating returns compared to peers. But in an environment where interest rates fall to around 2%-3%, which they are forecast to do, Lloyds could be a highly efficient business. This RoTE chart, with data until the beginning of 2023, demonstrates this.

Created at TradingView

Of course, the quicker interest rates fall to the forecast new long-term average, the quicker the Lloyds share price will recover. Investors are certainly risk-off at this moment, and Lloyds carries more risk than its peers. Despite this, I believe it’s a risk worth taking. And I’ve been topping up my portfolio as a result.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

I’m taking advantage of this rare opportunity to buy FTSE 100 stocks

| Charlie Keough

Given that FTSE 100 stocks look cheap, this Fool plans to capitalise and snap up some undervalued stocks. Here's how…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Dirt cheap UK dividend shares to buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

I see a lot of cheap dividend shares in all sorts of market sectors. Here are some I think might…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How to target £1m by investing £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money regularly through a Stocks and Shares ISA can lead to major wealth in the long run, potentially even…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Investing in penny stocks? 3 critical metrics to watch closely

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights how he filters out mediocre penny stocks from consideration and what red flags to look for when…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

This dividend stock has humungous comeback potential! Should investors buy today?

| John Choong

This dividend stock used to be the FTSE 100's biggest, but has fallen due to a weak housing market. Can…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I don’t care if the stock market crashes in 2023. I’m buying bargain shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Jeremy Grantham is predicting a new stock market crash. But should investors ignore his warnings and keep investing anyway? Zaven…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

7% dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 shares I’m considering buying following the recent mini-crash

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares offer spectacular all-round value. Here's why I'm aiming to snap them up for my portfolio when…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Start hunting for bargain UK shares before the stock market recovers

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The time to buy UK shares is when they’re cheap, not expensive. And there are plenty of bargains in the…

Read more »