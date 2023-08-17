Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 index could hit 8,000 again in 2023

The FTSE 100 index could hit 8,000 again in 2023

The FTSE 100 has struggled in 2023. However, Edward Sheldon believes the index is still capable of generating solid returns this year.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in February, the UK’s FTSE 100 index rose above the 8,000 mark. However, since then, it has fallen back below the 7,400 level.

While this pullback is frustrating, I remain optimistic that the Footsie can get back to 8,000. I think there’s a chance we could even see this happen before the end of the year. Here’s why.

Old economy stocks

The FTSE 100 has a lot of exposure to ‘old economy’ stocks. I’m talking about companies such as oil producers, miners, industrial firms, banks, and insurers.

Now, for the majority of 2023, such stocks haven’t been in favour. This is due to the fact that technology stocks have been flying.

With tech stocks such as Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia (which are all listed in the US) producing huge returns, investors have ignored the kind of old-school companies that are in the Footsie.

A shift in the market?

Over the last month or so, however, we’ve seen a little bit of a shift in the stock market, with investors banking profits from tech and deploying their capital into areas of the market that have lagged this year.

We can see this in the performance of Apple versus BP. While the former has fallen over the last month, the latter has produced solid gains.

If this trend was to continue in the second half of 2023 (there’s no guarantee it will, of course), we could potentially see the FTSE 100 index hit 8,000 again.

It’s worth pointing out that for the index to return to the 8k level, it would only need to rise about 9% from here. And that kind of gain can be achieved quickly.

Late last year and early this year, for example, the Footsie generated roughly that type of gain in just two months or so.

Backing the FTSE 100

As for how investors could capitalise on a potential return to 8,000, there are a few ways.

One strategy is to buy a FTSE 100 tracker fund. These funds aim to replicate the performance of the index. So, for example, if the Footsie was to rise 9%, a tracker fund should generate the same return (excluding fees).

Another is to invest in a UK equity fund. If the Footsie rises from here, most UK funds are likely to do well.

A third approach is to invest in individual FTSE 100 companies. This is a higher-risk strategy as every company has its own unique risks. However, the rewards associated with this type of approach are potentially greater.

Just look at the performance of industrial company Ashtead. Over the last five years, it’s up about 140%, meaning it has outperformed the wider FTSE 100 by a mile.

It’s these kinds of market-beating gains that make stock picking an appealing strategy. If one can nail a few long-term winners, it’s possible to beat the index by a wide margin.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon.com, Apple, Ashtead Group Plc, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, Apple, and Nvidia. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

The discounted Aviva share price offers a potential dividend bonanza

| Simon Watkins

The Aviva share price is trading at a discount. But the firm offers high dividends and consistently profitable growth, making…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are miners the FTSE 100’s best value stocks?

| James Beard

With all of them experiencing share price falls over the past six months, are the FTSE 100's miners currently the…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Are BP shares a good investment for my ‘green’ portfolio?

| Oliver Rodzianko

BP is contending for its shares to be ‘green’ and ESG-friendly, but there are stronger candidates in my portfolio with…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares and Ocado are smashing the FTSE 100. Can they still make me rich?

| Harvey Jones

Investors holding Rolls-Royce shares and Ocado Group have made small fortunes lately. So have I left it too late to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

10.1% yield! This could be the very best dividend share on the entire FTSE 100

| Harvey Jones

This dividend share pays the highest income on the FTSE 100 and I think there's a pretty strong chance it…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares a screaming buy as the FTSE 100 dips?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is sliding and National Grid shares are falling too. They look cheaper than for some time, so…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares I’d buy for a second income of £1,140!

| Royston Wild

I think these two shares alone could help investors to make a four-figure second income. Here's why I'd buy them…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

A deeply misvalued FTSE 250 stock! Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

Morgan Advanced Materials is a FTSE 250 global engineering company that trades at a significant discount to its peers. Dr…

Read more »