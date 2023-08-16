Home » Investing Articles » Here’s one FTSE 250 stock I like as economic turmoil continues

Here’s one FTSE 250 stock I like as economic turmoil continues

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this FTSE 250 stock that she believes could combat inflation and boost her holdings.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Macroeconomic issues have caused markets to tumble, and many shares are down. One FTSE 250 stock I like in the face of current issues is Grainger (LSE: GRI). Here’s why.

Rental properties

Grainger is the UK’s largest listed landlord. It designs, builds, owns, and operates approximately 10,000 residential homes across the UK.

So what’s happening with the Grainger share price currently? As I write, the shares are trading for 235p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 293p, which is a 19% decline over a 12-month period.

Many FTSE 250 stocks have fallen due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates. With this in mind, Grainger shares have fallen to a level whereby I would consider them an opportunity.

The investment case

To start with, the housing market in the UK is complicated but could benefit Grainger, in my opinion. There is a severe housing shortage and at present demand is outstripping supply. Many people are turning to rental properties. Grainger could capitalise on this to boost earnings and returns.

Next, rising interest rates have made obtaining mortgages much tougher, especially as wage growth has slowed down. Again, many more people are turning towards rentals too. This could also benefit landlords like Grainger.

Moving onto some fundamentals, Grainger shares look good value for money right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11. In addition to this, the shares would boost my passive income through dividends. The current dividend yield stands at 2.5%. This is slightly higher than the FTSE 250 average. However, I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, Grainger has a decent record of performance too. I can see it has grown revenue for the past three years and profit for the past two years. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future.

To Grainger’s bear case then. Due to the economic issues, a cost-of-living crisis has emerged. This means people are struggling to pay essential bills including mortgages, rent, and utility bills. Grainger could experience issues with rent collection. In turn, this could adversely impact earnings and returns.

Next, Grainger builds a lot of its own properties. The issue here is that the rising costs of construction could eat into profit margins, which underpin shareholder returns and growth aspirations.

A FTSE 250 stock I would buy

Overall I believe Grainger shares could be a shrewd stock to buy for my holdings at present. I would be willing to buy some shares when I have the spare cash to do so.

Grainger’s current valuation and passive income opportunity are enticing. Furthermore, the housing market at present offers Grainger the opportunity to grow the business and earnings. I can also see it has one eye on growth as it is aiming to have an additional 7,000 homes available to rent in the next five years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Should investors still consider Amazon shares despite strong 2023?

| Gordon Best

Amazon shares have been a winner in the market for a number of years, but is there more to come,…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

7.8% a year in passive income from 2 FTSE 100 stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two cheap FTSE 100 shares offer an average passive income of 7.8% a year. While one dividend is risky…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

If a stock market sell-off is coming, these are my best shares to buy!

| Paul Summers

Will the latest market wobble turn into a mass sell-off? Our writer has a list of the best shares to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think Aviva shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

| Alan Oscroft

Aviva shares rise on expectation-busting first-half results. But if the firm's refocus pays off, I could see a lot more…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’d snap up cheap BAE Systems shares at £10 today!

| Ben McPoland

BAE Systems shares have delivered handsome returns over the last year and are currently priced at £10. Here's why I…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

With the Admiral share price soaring, is the stock a buy after earnings?

| Stephen Wright

As the Admiral share price rises after its trading update, here’s why Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100 insurance company…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

5 actions I’d take with a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains various specific investment actions he'd take if a stock market crash unfolds at some point in the…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here are 2 dividend stocks yielding more than the inflation rate!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes the current 7.9% inflation rate and offers some dividend stocks that have the ability to generate income…

Read more »