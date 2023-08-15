Home » Investing Articles » Up 61% in 2023, are Marks and Spencer shares about to rejoin the FTSE 100?

It’s been a terrific year for Marks and Spencer shares and they’re now closing in on the FTSE 100. Is the firm likely to rejoin the UK’s biggest index?

John Fieldsend
Published
Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street

Image source: Getty Images

Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) shares are flying at the moment. 

They’re up 61% in the year so far and are one of the best performers on the FTSE 250. They’re now within spitting distance of the FTSE 100.

This isn’t an empty talking point either. If the company does rejoin the UK’s biggest index, then a ton of FTSE 100 index funds will automatically buy its shares and push its share price up. So, this might be a great time to buy in.

Let’s look at what it needs to do to get onto the index and when I think the likeliest date will be.

To recap, M&S was a Footsie mainstay for years. It was one of the companies that was on the index when it began in 1984 and held its position until a few years ago. It was a big moment when it dropped out in 2019. 

The drop happened after a series of rough years. The shares had fallen from over £7 to below £2 and its market value fell below the minimum for the index. Then the pandemic came along and didn’t exactly help matters. 

Automatic entry

So, how can it get its place back on the FTSE 100? Well, it all comes down to market value. A company gets automatic entry if it’s in the top 90 by market value. Likewise, it gets an automatic demotion if it drops below the top 110. 

After a good run this year, Marks and Spencer is up to a £3.97bn market cap. That places it in 96th position. Close, but not quite high enough yet. 

87DiplomaFTSE 250£4.35bn
88Airtel AfricaFTSE 100£4.34bn
89Dechra PharmaceuticalsFTSE 250£4.33bn
90Endeavour MiningFTSE 100£4.18bn
91Taylor WimpeyFTSE 100£4.16bn
92Howden JoineryFTSE 250£4.13bn
93DS SmithFTSE 100£4.11bn
94IMIFTSE 100£4.06bn
95FresnilloFTSE 100£3.98bn
96Marks and SpencerFTSE 250£3.97bn
97Intermediate CapitalFTSE 250£3.92bn

Based on the above, the retailer needs a 5% uplift to make it to the top 90. With the momentum from this year – after a terrific full-year update – I can see a promotion in the near future. 

The FTSE reshuffle is done quarterly and the next one is scheduled for September. I’d say that’s a little early. Marks has nothing on the calendar until its next trading update on November 8. I’ll be keeping an eye out for that date. 

The next reshuffle, in December, comes shortly after it. I think there’s every chance that’ll be the day we see Marks rejoining the FTSE 100. 

260p price target

Some analysts think so too. Barclays just put its price target for the stock up to 260p. That’s a 29% upswing and would put it easily in the higher index. Although I’ll point out that not every big analyst is quite so bullish.

Do I want to buy the shares here myself? Well, it’s a tricky one. I feel the firm has good momentum, a superb brand and I like what management is doing. I do think it will make it to the FTSE 100 sooner rather than later. 

But I can’t ignore the dark clouds over the British high street. Wilko’s urgent search for a rescuer underlines ongoing issue for retailers. Will the same fate one day befall Marks and Spencer? It’s hard to say, but it’s a concern. I think I’ll leave this stock on my watchlist for now.

