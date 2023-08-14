Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £10,000 into Alphabet stock at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d put £10,000 into Alphabet stock at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

Alphabet stock has realised some handsome gains so far in 2023. How much would I have if I’d bought the shares in the New Year?

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just as with many of its tech peers, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock has boomed in value this year. Considering the shares are one of the S&P 500‘s biggest winners in 2023 thus far, here’s what I’d have if I’d bought stocks in the parent company of Google at the start of the year.

Advertising handsome returns

If I’d invested £10,000 at the very start of the year, Alphabet would have generated a return of approximately 45% on my investment. This translates to roughly a profit of £4,500 (excluding broker fees and/or capital gains tax).

MetricsAlphabet stock
Amount invested£10,000
Stock growth45%
Total dividendsN/A
Total return£14,500
Data source: Alphabet

Given the time frame and broader performance of the stock market, Alphabet has actually produced a rather generous return. The FTSE 100 is pretty much flat, while the S&P 500 is up 17%. Nonetheless, there are a couple of reasons for the stock’s rally this year.

For one, inflation has continued to fall. This has encouraged an increase in discretionary spending, positively affecting advertising. Additionally, forecasts for a US recession were retracted. But most importantly, its focus on AI has excited investors about the potential to improve productivity and margins.

An intelligent investment

The strong double-digit gains that Alphabet experienced earlier in the year may have dissipated slightly since late July. However, this can broadly be attributed to the market’s overall stagnation, having risen sharply since March. Having said that, Alphabet’s gains aren’t just on the basis of AI hype.

Having reported terrible numbers throughout most of 2022, the downturn in the advertising industry seems to have reached its low. Consequently, the firm’s performance has begun ticking back up. It also helps that analysts’ estimates have been relatively muted, allowing the group to comfortably beat projections.

MetricsQ2’23Q2’22Change
Total revenue£75.60bn£69.69bn7%
Operating profit£21.84bn£19.45bn12%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)£1.44£1.2119%
Data source: Alphabet

Therefore, it’s no surprise to have seen Alphabet’s most recent Q2 results impressing with plenty of positives to take away. What’s more, the Nasdaq stalwart expects higher earnings to compound over time as its fast-growing Cloud division is now profitable on an operating basis.

Should I buy more?

Healthy free cash flow and strong profit margins (21.1%) show that Alphabet is a strong business with excellent financials. Nevertheless, investors are questioning why the company sits on mountains of cash without returning most of its excess capital to shareholders. Even so, Alphabet retains its appeal.

Alphabet Financials
Data source: Alphabet

Especially when considering its valuation multiples and potential to continue growing its earnings in the medium-to-long term, I feel Alphabet is an excellent business to invest in. In fact, the shares currently trade on a discounted forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.3 relative to their historical average of 30.2.

It’s no wonder why analysts have an average price target of $150 for the stock. This suggests a potential gain of 15% from its current levels. As such, I believe the stock will continue to grow in the years to come, and its current share price could indicate a bargain for long-term investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Choong has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Seeking cheap UK stocks to buy now? How I’d invest a £2k lump sum

| Harvey Jones

UK stocks look great value. With a lump sum at my disposal I'd be sifting through the FTSE 100 for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How to create passive income within a tax-free Stocks & Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an investment vehicle that allows us to earn money without paying tax. Dr James…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 15%, is it time to buy this LSE stock for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

M&G is a powerhouse LSE stock offering serious passive income and it looks a bargain to me now, having dropped…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Growth Shares

Is this FTSE AIM enterprise one of the best stocks to buy and hold now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares one of the best stocks to buy now from his portfolio, which he believes could deliver an…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

10.8% dividend yield! Should I buy this high-income FTSE stock today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE is packed with top stocks offering impressive dividend yields. But not all of them are sustainable, and this…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are these the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy in August?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These two FTSE 100 stocks are among the most popular today, but does that make them good investments? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d buy dirt cheap shares in this stock market recovery. Here’s why

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares while the stock market is still recovering from the 2022 correction could lead to higher returns in…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Can I potentially double my money with Rolls-Royce shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are up 110% since the start of 2023 as the engineering giant makes a surprising comeback. But can…

Read more »