Home » Investing Articles » 2 high-yield shares I’d buy to make a passive income of £1,370!

2 high-yield shares I’d buy to make a passive income of £1,370!

I’ve been searching for the best dividend shares to buy from the FTSE 100 downwards. Here are two I’d like to buy when I have spare cash to invest.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A £20,000 investment spread equally across these high-yield UK shares would provide me with dividends of £1,370 this year, based on City forecasts. But they are more than just top stocks to buy for the near term. I think they could be great ways to make passive income for years to come.

Pan African Resources

Gold miner Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) hasn’t had the best of luck in 2023. While prices of the safe-haven metal have risen, problems across its mine portfolio have pulled the share price sharply lower.

Mining is a highly complex process and operational problems are never far away. In recent months Pan African has cut its production forecasts for the 12 months to June due to power-related issues, disappointing project ramp-ups, and “geological issues.”

Yet I believe the AIM share’s ultra-low price still makes it very attractive right now. That recent fall now leaves it trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just five times.

In fact, from a production standpoint there’s a lot I like about the South African miner. For example, construction of its Mintails tailings project is due to begin after the firm secured funding earlier this month. First production is slated for December 2024 and will boost group output by 25%, to 50,000 ounces a year.

In terms of this year’s dividends, City analysts have tipped a total payout of 0.6 US cents per share. This results in a healthy dividend yield of 5.2%. Encouragingly the reward for financial 2024 is covered four times over by expected earnings too.

Glencore

FTSE 100-listed Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is another high-yielding dividend stock that’s grabbed my attention.

It carries the same operational risks that have battered Pan African’s share price in 2023. But the beauty of investing in an industry giant like this is the size of the asset portfolio.

Glencore operates more than 60 different production assets across the globe. This means that output issues at one or two projects tends not to be devastating for profits at group level. Additionally, the business has a large trading unit that reduces the impact of mine-related troubles on earnings still further.

In fact think Glencore could be one of the FTSE’s best bargains at current prices. The firm trades on a P/E ratio of 8.7 times for 2023 following recent share price weakness. It also carries a mighty 8.5% dividend yield.

I think the miner is in great shape to meet brokers’ dividend forecasts too. Coverage isn’t ideal at 1.4 times, but a strong balance sheet means it should be in good shape to meet payout forecasts. Net-debt-to-EBITDA stood below 0.2 times as of June.

Profits at commodities companies are highly sensitive to supply balances. But I’m confident that earnings will rise strongly as decarbonisation and urbanisation initiatives drive demand, and a dearth of new mine supply pushes markets into material deficits. In this scenario metals prices could shoot through the roof.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This penny share would boost my passive income with an 8.5% yield

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this penny share is ideal for passive income and why there is room for growth in…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is this 14% yielding dividend share too good to miss?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down this FTSE 250 dividend share -- with its 14% yield -- and decides if she would…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I’d have a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA if I’d done this 15 years ago

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the stocks that would have given him a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA in the past, as…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock continues to fall. Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

After a strong start to the year, this FTSE 250 stock has been in decline. This Fool weighs up if…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is up almost 30% in 2023. Can this value stock keep soaring?

| Paul Summers

The IAG share price has recovered in 2023 and yet the FTSE 100 stock still looks very cheap. Are there…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Should I sell my Tesla shares in case Elon Musk has a cage fight?

| Ben McPoland

It's still possible that Elon Musk takes on Mark Zuckerberg in an MMA contest. Should I dump my Tesla shares…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares whose dividends just keep growing

| Paul Summers

Looking for passive income? Paul Summers picks out three FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares with excellent records of increasing their cash…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Seeking cheap UK stocks to buy now? How I’d invest a £2k lump sum

| Harvey Jones

UK stocks look great value. With a lump sum at my disposal I'd be sifting through the FTSE 100 for…

Read more »