1 multimillion pound reason to open a Stocks and Shares ISA

This one reason is why a Stocks and Shares ISA can help average savers build wealth, possibly even into the multimillion range.

John Fieldsend
If I could only give one piece of advice to someone who wanted to build wealth with a Stocks and Shares ISA, I’d use this quote from Albert Einstein: “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.”

The idea is the power of compound interest is so strong that it’s almost a secret. Take advantage of it and I can earn big. And if I crunch the numbers, I can see how it turns even a modest sum into millions of pounds. 

Let me run through an example to show what I mean. I’ll use a £1,000 per month saving and I’ll give it a 10% per year interest – not a crazy amount to expect from the stock market. Here’s what happens. 

£1,000 a month
0%5%10%
1 year£12,000£12,323£12,641
5 years£60,000£68,090£77,172
10 years£120,000£154,992£201,458
20 years£240,000£407,458£723,988
30 years£360,000£818,698£2,079,293

Over two million quid! That seems hard to believe when I save only £12,000 a year, but it’s just compound interest doing its stuff. As I reinvest the returns, the interest builds and builds like a snowball that gets bigger as it rolls. 

To be specific, I only get £641 interest in the first year. That sound like nothing. After all, how will a few hundred quid turn into a few million? The trick is that the compounding hasn’t got going yet. It doesn’t do much at first. 

Ramping up

Even in the second year, I only get back £1,904. That still seems low and a long way off the multimillion figure I’m aiming for, but it’s nearly three times what I got in the first year. I can see it’s starting to ramp up. 

By the 30th year though, my interest has shot up all the way to £188,518. Nothing has changed, by the way. It’s still the same deposit. But now the return has grown into an income that might make a City banker blush.

Another way to look at it is that I’ve put in £360,000 but the interest has added around £1,800,000. Most of the money I’d have is from that interest. Without it, a ‘retire early’ figure like £2m is little more than a pipe dream.

It’s true that £1,000 each month might be hard to achieve for some, but even if I dial down the savings, compound interest still rips. A £200 a month saving would turn into £415,859. Still pretty nice and over double the average British pension pot. Not too bad if I can get there.

How to achieve it?

So how do I get this for myself? Well, I need a percentage return for the compounding to work, and investing in companies offers me perhaps the highest I could get. A Stocks and Shares ISA is a great place to start too,as I can avoid paying dividend and capital gains tax on smaller deposits.

Stocks can be risky, to be fair. I did the maths above with a steady return each year, but stocks go up and down like a rollercoaster. 

Equally, nothing is guaranteed with this kind of investing, A 10% return seems doable if I look at past returns from the stock market, but what about the future? Anything could happen. Who knows, a climate crisis might stop humans from making the kind of money from stocks that they did in the past. Yet I feel confident that investing in stocks and reinvesting my returns could unlock great wealth for me.

