Home » Investing Articles » Is Fundsmith a no-brainer buy?

Is Fundsmith a no-brainer buy?

Fundsmith has smashed the return of its benchmark and the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) since inception. Is this the perfect ‘buy and forget’ investment?

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fundsmith Equity remains one of the most popular funds among investors and it’s not hard to see why. It has a straightforward, nonsense-free approach — espoused by manager Terry Smith — coupled with excellent returns to date. I’ve been a holder for years.

So would it be fair to suggest this is as close to a no-brainer buy as anyone is likely to find? And would I buy more today?

Fundsmith delivers

Well, the numbers speak for themselves. From inception in November 2010 to the end of last month, Fundsmith delivered a spectacular return of just under 533%.

By comparison, its benchmark — the MSCI World Index — climbed by almost 300% over the same period. The FTSE 100? Just 30% or so, excluding dividends. Yikes!

Cash has fared even worse, up by a little over 10%. Granted, historically-low interest rates for most of those 13 years haven’t helped. Still, this is further evidence that sticking money in a bank account (beyond an emergency fund) probably won’t do me any favours in the long run.

Based on this, it’s a tough ask to criticise Smith’s strategy of buying great companies, not over-paying, and then doing nothing.

For balance, let’s try.

Lucky timing?

It could be argued that Fundsmith was simply in the right space at the right time. Setting up shop not long after the Financial Crisis and enjoying a near-decade-long bull market was never going to hurt.

Indeed, the fact that the fund drastically underperformed its benchmark last year shows that Fundsmith is not immune to setbacks.

This trend has continued in 2023 so far. Alarmingly, a far better return could have been achieved by buying a bog standard S&P 500 tracker that also charges much lower fees. That index is up 17% year-to-date.

Concentration risk

Speaking of the US, a second concern is that two-thirds of Fundsmith’s portfolio is invested across the pond. Since that rise in the S&P 500 appears based more on sentiment rather than actual earnings (and Fundsmith holds just 26 stocks), perhaps the risk profile of the fund is higher than it initially appears.

If the US market were to crash, Fundsmith might do better than the S&P 500 tracker but it wouldn’t get away unscathed.

All this is why I continue to believe that a degree of diversification is vital in every portfolio.

If we’re going to nit-pick, Smith also openly acknowledged that he was (very) slow to buy tech titans like Amazon and Apple. Clearly, these would have juiced Fundsmith’s returns even more.

Is there a risk of this happening again as the market salivates over themes like artificial intelligence, electric cars and renewable energy?

Quality rules OK

I’m not sure I’d ever go so far as to say any stock or fund is a no-brainer buy. Every potential investment must be judged according to individual financial goals and tolerance for risk.

That aside, I continue to regard Fundsmith as a core holding within my portfolio. That 13-year return simply can’t be ignored.

True, the past may not be a guide to the future. To jettison evidence that companies exhibiting quality characteristics are able to massively compound wealth over the long term (think decades, not years) however, would be a mistake.

Recent underperformance aside, I’ll be adding to my holding when I have the money to do so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Paul Summers owns shares in Fundsmith Equity Fund. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why Persimmon shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

| Alan Oscroft

Persimmon shares are down 50% in five years. But on the back of H1 results, it looks like 2023 could…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy these eye-catching FTSE 100 dividend shares today?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE dividend shares have grabbed my attention following recent results. Should I take the plunge and buy them for…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares now too expensive to buy at 208p?

| Harvey Jones

When I bought Rolls-Royce shares last autumn they only cost me 81p each. I'd pay a lot more today, but…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

1 no-brainer reason to buy Scottish Mortgage shares

| John Fieldsend

Here’s why I bought Scottish Mortgage shares, and why I think the future might be very bright for this growth-oriented…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1k in this FTSE 100 gem 20 years ago I’d be up 14 times

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith stretches out his time horizon and finds a FTSE 100 stalwart that has generated solid share price returns…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett owns these 2 stocks. I’d buy them today

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is looking for some inspiration, so he's turning to a legendary investor. Here are two Warren Buffett-owned stocks…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How these 2 LSE stocks could make me a second income of £1,780!

| Simon Watkins

These 2 LSE stocks pay high dividends, can be bought at big discounts to their year highs and could pay…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Dividend Shares

Is the 15% dividend yield forecast for this FTSE 250 stock too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the already generous dividend yield of a FTSE 250 stock but considers the even more promising dividend…

Read more »