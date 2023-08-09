Turning an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a £1m portfolio!

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a tax-efficient way to target a million-pound portfolio. Charlie Carman explains how he’d approach this goal.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Tax optimisation isn’t the most exciting aspect of stock market investing, but it’s an important consideration. To boost my returns, I invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA. With tax-free treatment for capital gains and dividends, using an ISA means I can reap the rewards of potential gains without HMRC taking a sizeable chunk.

But, can I really accumulate £1,000,000 in an ISA starting from scratch? Yes, I believe so — here’s how.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

ISA allowance

At present, I can invest £20k annually into a Stocks and Shares ISA. This works on a ‘use it or lose it’ basis, so I can’t carry forward any unused allowance into the next tax year.

Although maximising annual ISA contributions would be no mean feat, for investors who can afford it, the potential long-term rewards are attractive.

Plus, there’s a risk future governments might change the allowance. Accordingly, I’d try to squirrel away as much as possible into tax-free investments while I can.

After all, the current £20k limit has been frozen since 2017. In real terms, it’s worth less today than it was six years ago due to inflation‘s corrosive effects.

Stock market investing

Targeting a million-pound portfolio requires taking on risk. Although cash savings rates are approaching levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, UK consumer price inflation is running hot at 7.9%.

Historically, investing in stocks has been a good means of real wealth creation — even during inflationary episodes. But, they’re volatile assets. Over my investing journey, I’ll inevitably endure downturns and crashes.

This is par for the course. Keeping emotions in check by not panic selling during bear markets is just as important as mastering the art of picking the right shares to buy.

In addition, diversifying my portfolio across different companies and sectors is a helpful strategy to mitigate downside risks. Nonetheless, I’ll still have to embrace significant fluctuations in my portfolio’s value over the coming years.

Shares to buy

When selecting stocks to buy, I combine value and growth investment strategies.

For instance, many FTSE 100 stocks trade at attractive price-to-earnings multiples compared to their international counterparts — and plenty offer bumper dividend yields too. Some Footsie shares I own include:

AstraZeneca

Rolls-Royce

Rio Tinto

I don’t confine myself to UK stocks either. I also invest in overseas companies, especially in the tech industry, which is underrepresented in the FTSE 100. For instance, I own shares in:

Alphabet

MercadoLibre

Microsoft

Of course, these firms all face company-specific and macro risks. Potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence before making any stock market investments.

Compound returns

Finally, there’s the all-important question — how long will it take to become a stock market millionaire?

There’s no right answer, unfortunately. Future returns are difficult to predict. However, I can model various possibilities.

For example, if I maximised my £20k ISA allowance every year and my portfolio grew at a 6% compound annual rate, I’d hit my target in under 23 years.

At a 4% rate, my time horizon would increase to over 27 years, but at an 8% rate, it’d take me less than two decades!

However long the journey, it’s possible to join the ranks of the UK’s 4,000+ ISA millionaires with a dedicated investment strategy.