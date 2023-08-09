Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

With the economy still reeling from inflation, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to tap into dividend shares to generate a second income stream.

Dividend shares have long been a popular source of passive income for investors. And with the cost-of-living crisis still putting pressure on household budgets, earning a bit extra would undoubtedly be nice.

Mature enterprises, like industry leaders, often have limited room for future growth. That’s because while there are always plenty of new opportunities to invest in, not every project will have a meaningful contribution to the bottom line. Therefore, excess proceeds usually end up being returned to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

This is why 95 of the 100 companies in the FTSE 100 pay dividends. And while the index as a whole has an average yield of around 3.8%, some shares are offering as much as 10% today.

So let’s explore how investors can use these companies to generate a second income with a spare grand in the bank.

Key metrics when investing in dividend shares

While investing in mature businesses typically carries less risk, that doesn’t mean every dividend is guaranteed. The goal is to maximise a portfolio’s yield without investing in unreliable sources of income that will just get cut, or suspended.

Therefore, a key metric I always check is the payout ratio. This compares the dividends paid to shareholders against the earnings of the underlying business.

A payout ratio of 50% means that half of a company’s profits are being redistributed. And, generally speaking, the higher the number, the less sustainable the payments are.

Why? Suppose most of the profits are being paid out. In that case, there’s a smaller buffer to absorb temporary disruptions to operations.

That’s why investors should seek to maximise the yield while minimising the payout ratio when investing in dividend shares. And in my experience, any value above 65% is potentially cause for concern (but there are always some exceptions).

Compounding income

Investors who buy £1,000 worth of dividend shares yielding 6% can expect to earn £60 a year in passive income. While that can help pay some of the bills, it’s far from a monumental amount of wealth. However, it doesn’t have to stay that way.

By reinvesting any dividend received, a portfolio will slowly start to accumulate more shares without needing to inject additional capital. As such, the next time a dividend is paid, the cash received is higher since an investor has a larger position. This, in turn, results in even more shares being acquired, creating a wealth-building loop.

That way, when the economy decides to throw a tantrum again, investors will be prepared with a more meaningful secondary income stream as well as extra capital to tap into should the situation turn dire.

The bottom line

Dividend shares are never a guaranteed source of income. The best businesses today might not stay that way. And even if shareholder payout remains undisrupted, the stock price could be a volatile rollercoaster in the short term.

Nevertheless, over long periods, high-quality income stocks can have a profound positive impact on building sustainable wealth.