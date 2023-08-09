Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in dividend shares to earn a second income

With the economy still reeling from inflation, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to tap into dividend shares to generate a second income stream.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares have long been a popular source of passive income for investors. And with the cost-of-living crisis still putting pressure on household budgets, earning a bit extra would undoubtedly be nice.

Mature enterprises, like industry leaders, often have limited room for future growth. That’s because while there are always plenty of new opportunities to invest in, not every project will have a meaningful contribution to the bottom line. Therefore, excess proceeds usually end up being returned to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

This is why 95 of the 100 companies in the FTSE 100 pay dividends. And while the index as a whole has an average yield of around 3.8%, some shares are offering as much as 10% today.

So let’s explore how investors can use these companies to generate a second income with a spare grand in the bank.

Key metrics when investing in dividend shares

While investing in mature businesses typically carries less risk, that doesn’t mean every dividend is guaranteed. The goal is to maximise a portfolio’s yield without investing in unreliable sources of income that will just get cut, or suspended.

Therefore, a key metric I always check is the payout ratio. This compares the dividends paid to shareholders against the earnings of the underlying business.

A payout ratio of 50% means that half of a company’s profits are being redistributed. And, generally speaking, the higher the number, the less sustainable the payments are.

Why? Suppose most of the profits are being paid out. In that case, there’s a smaller buffer to absorb temporary disruptions to operations.

That’s why investors should seek to maximise the yield while minimising the payout ratio when investing in dividend shares. And in my experience, any value above 65% is potentially cause for concern (but there are always some exceptions).

Compounding income

Investors who buy £1,000 worth of dividend shares yielding 6% can expect to earn £60 a year in passive income. While that can help pay some of the bills, it’s far from a monumental amount of wealth. However, it doesn’t have to stay that way.

By reinvesting any dividend received, a portfolio will slowly start to accumulate more shares without needing to inject additional capital. As such, the next time a dividend is paid, the cash received is higher since an investor has a larger position. This, in turn, results in even more shares being acquired, creating a wealth-building loop.

That way, when the economy decides to throw a tantrum again, investors will be prepared with a more meaningful secondary income stream as well as extra capital to tap into should the situation turn dire.

The bottom line

Dividend shares are never a guaranteed source of income. The best businesses today might not stay that way. And even if shareholder payout remains undisrupted, the stock price could be a volatile rollercoaster in the short term.

Nevertheless, over long periods, high-quality income stocks can have a profound positive impact on building sustainable wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares are near 52-week lows. I’d buy all of them!

| Paul Summers

Our writer picks out three battered FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks he'd snap up before the next bull market arrives.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Forget RC365 shares! Here are 3 penny stocks I’d rather buy in August

| Royston Wild

The recent surge in RC365's share price has left me worrying about a possible bubble. So I'm looking for some…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap shares? This well-known stock trades for just 50p!

| Sumayya Mansoor

There are plenty of cheap shares in the market right now due to market volatility and, according to our Fool,…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

6.6% and 6.4% yields! Which of these FTSE 100 dividend stocks should I buy today?

| Royston Wild

Both Rio Tinto and Lloyds Banking Group shares offer huge dividend yields. But which is the best FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

3 things that put me off buying RC365 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of reasons he has no plans to add R365 shares to his portfolio, despite some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Nearly 30 years of growing dividends! Here’s one value stock to snap up

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at a value stock and explains why she’s bullish on the shares, especially its…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This growth stock could soar and already pays a 4% dividend!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this growth stock is an exciting prospect and how it would already boost her passive income…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Nearing 5-year lows, here’s what the charts say for BT shares

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at certain financial metrics to assess whether BT shares are worth buying while they're near multi-year lows.

Read more »