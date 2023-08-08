Home » Investing Articles » Looking for cheap shares? This well-known stock trades for just 50p!

Looking for cheap shares? This well-known stock trades for just 50p!

There are plenty of cheap shares in the market right now due to market volatility and, according to our Fool, this one may be too good to miss.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bronze bull and bear figurines

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Macroeconomic headwinds such as rising inflation and interest rates have hampered markets and thrown up many cheap shares to buy and hold. One stock I’d like to take a closer look at is Currys (LSE: CURY).

Selling tech products

Currys is a household name in the UK. It sells all the technology products you might need from essentials such as washing machines, to luxury products such as televisions and cameras. It has 832 stores across eight countries and even offers support services and repairs too.

As I write, Currys shares are trading for just 50p. This puts them into penny stock territory. At this time last year, they were trading for 63p, which is a 20% drop over a 12-month period.

Cheap shares or a value trap?

Currys struggled during the pandemic period and its shares tumbled. It hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels yet either. Despite that, I noticed that insiders are buying shares, as recently as last month. The chairman, a non-executive director, and chief financial officer all spent their own money buying up shares. In total they spent £150K. When insiders buy shares, I see this as a major positive. After all, who knows the direction of a business better than those helping to run it.

Next, Currys’ valuation looks cheap right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six.

Moving on to Currys most recent results, a full-year report for the 2022/23 period, these were a mixed bag for me. Currys overall posted a loss of £450m. Digging deeper, it made great progress in the UK segment, where it is a market leader. Unfortunately, where it is looking to grow its market share, the Nordics, it fell short. The firm said this was because competitors were pricing items at levels that it deems unsustainable for the longer term. Currys believes it can rebound here in the future.

Further negative news from the Currys update for me was the suspension of its dividend. This is a blow, but understandable based on recent results and the fact the economy is in a difficult position. Many retailers are struggling as a cost-of-living crisis has emerged in the UK. Inflation and rising costs across the world are an issue too. This means consumers have less to spend on non-essential goods.

My decision

On paper, Currys looks like one of the cheap shares I mentioned earlier. With that in mind, I’m hesitant to buy any shares for my holdings despite a low valuation and insiders buying shares. The faith of management to spend their own hard earned cash is good to see, but I want to see more tangible results in the next fiscal year before I part with my own money.

In addition to this, the company operates in a market that is changing, whereby purchasing of electrical items, like many other goods, is slowly moving online. Despite that, Currys insists it performs better from its in-store transactions compared to its online offering.

I’m going to put the shares on my watch list for now and keep an eye on developments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

6.6% and 6.4% yields! Which of these FTSE 100 dividend stocks should I buy today?

| Royston Wild

Both Rio Tinto and Lloyds Banking Group shares offer huge dividend yields. But which is the best FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

3 things that put me off buying RC365 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of reasons he has no plans to add R365 shares to his portfolio, despite some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Nearly 30 years of growing dividends! Here’s one value stock to snap up

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at a value stock and explains why she’s bullish on the shares, especially its…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This growth stock could soar and already pays a 4% dividend!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this growth stock is an exciting prospect and how it would already boost her passive income…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Nearing 5-year lows, here’s what the charts say for BT shares

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at certain financial metrics to assess whether BT shares are worth buying while they're near multi-year lows.

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Glencore is one of the FTSE 100’s best bargain stocks!

| Royston Wild

Glencore shares offer a good blend of low P/E ratios and enormous dividend yields. I think it's a brilliant buy…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why abrdn shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy after a 10% drop

| Alan Oscroft

I say long-term investors should shun the trend and buy shares when others are selling. And they're selling abrdn shares…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown shares yield 5%. Are they one of the FTSE 100’s best buys?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With potential for growth and dividends, Hargreaves Lansdown shares have all the right ingredients to be a great long-term investment,…

Read more »