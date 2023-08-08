Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA portfolio into a second income worth £196,308!

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA portfolio into a second income worth £196,308!

Dr James Fox explains how easy it is to begin the journey towards earning a second income, even when starting with an empty investment portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’d all love a second income. Getting one can be the challenging part. Many of us will take second jobs or invest in the house market for a buy-to-let income.

However, from personal experience, investing in stocks and shares is a more efficient use of my time, and offers significantly better yields if I invest well.

How to invest with nothing

Well, I can’t invest with £0. I will need something. But in the absence of a lump sum to use as starting capital, I can look to save money from my salary and put that towards my investment journey.

Ideally, I’ll want to do this on a regular basis, ideally monthly. Moreover, I may prefer to use automatic savings as this should prevent me from delaying or missing a payment.

Obviously, the amount of money I invest will depend on my personal circumstances. Someone earning £1,500 a month after tax may only be able to afford £150 a month, someone on £5,000 a month after tax may be able to contribute over £1,000.

And finally, I’ll want to do this all within a Stocks and Shares ISA. The account provides investors with the opportunity to earn dividends without paying tax — that’s a huge bonus.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

How it works

Indeed, consistent contributions to an investment account allow our money to gradually accumulate over time. However, the real magic of investing in stocks lies in the concept of compound returns.

Compound returns come into play when we reinvest our earnings every year to fuel the growth of our portfolio. The beauty of this process is that our portfolio starts earning interest not only on the initial investment but also on the previously earned interest.

This compounding effect leads to exponential growth, where our wealth can significantly multiply over the long term. Embracing the power of compound returns can be a game-changer in building a prosperous financial future.

Time, returns, and contributions

The three main variables are time, returns, and contributions. Here’s how they impact our investments in a compound returns strategy.

  1. Time. The longer I stay invested, the more time my money has to benefit from the power of compounding. Over time, my investment can generate returns not only on the initial principal but also on the accumulated earnings.
  2. Returns. The rate of return is a key determinant of how much my investment will grow over time. Higher returns contribute to faster and more significant growth. If I invest poorly, I could lose money. If I invest wisely, I could be looking at annualised returns between 6-12%.
  3. Contributions. By consistently adding new funds to your portfolio, I increase the base amount that can generate returns and compound over time.

I can’t ignore the risks, of course. Returns aren’t guaranteed in investing and I could lose money as well as make it. But here’s what my second income could look like by investing a £500 a month — and this could be shared with a partner or spouse.

6%8%10%12%
5 years£1,836.10£2,563.47£3,357.29£4,223.53
10 years£4,569.72£6,758.25£9,395.63£12,573.06
20 years£13,230.52£22,318.72£35,676.62£55,298.27
30 years£28,987.95£56,857.38£106,820.33£196,308.00
Income per year after number of years invested

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

A shrewd insider is buying this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

A large number of Dr Martens shares have recently been bought by an insider. Should I do the same and…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £8k in this stunning FTSE 100 share 20 years ago I’d have £1m today

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 share has beaten almost every other company on the index for two decades. So what about the…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

The stock market could crash 64%, says this veteran investor

| Ben McPoland

One experienced investor reckons a dramatic stock market crash might be on the horizon. Here’s what I make of this…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£250 a month of FTSE 100 shares could create a second income of £27,187 a year

| Harshil Patel

FTSE 100 shares offer some of the most attractive dividends. Our writer considers how to use them to build a…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy today and it’s not Lloyds or Rolls-Royce

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds and Rolls-Royce get more attention than most FTSE 100 stocks, but they’re not the first place I’d look to…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks incredibly cheap despite recent strength. But is the engineer a steal or a value…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Aviva shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Aviva shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100. Charlie Carman outlines how many he'd need…

Read more »