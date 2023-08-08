Home » Investing Articles » After a strong trading update, are InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) shares a buy?

After a strong trading update, are InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) shares a buy?

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) shares are rising after a strong trading update. Stephen Wright thinks there could be more to come.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been eyeing shares in InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) for my portfolio for some time now. And the stock is moving higher as the company just released a strong-looking trading update.

With revenues up 24%, operating profit up 64%, and a 10% dividend increase, things look good. But with the stock only 2% ahead, is there a buying opportunity in what I think is one of the best FTSE 100 shares for investors to own?

Background 

I didn’t see anything in the update for investors to dislike. As I see it, the main reason the stock hasn’t moved by much is that the share price already reflected high expectations for the business.

For one thing, the stock was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36, which is high compared to the FTSE 100 average of 10. This indicates the market had been expecting the company to grow much faster than the broader index. 

Another is the fact the stock is trading at levels close to its all-time highs. This is despite a weak macroeconomic situation in the UK and the prospect of a recession.

Furthermore, the underlying business is still only recovering its pre-Covid profitability levels. The latest growth mostly brings the company back to where it was before pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

In short, the impressive earnings indicate that InterContinental Hotels Group is getting back to its historic strengths. But the fact its share price is also trading at close to record highs means I don’t see the stock as an obvious bargain despite the strong performance.

A wonderful business 

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett always says the best business is one that can grow without needing much additional cash. And IHG certainly fits the bill here.

As a franchise business, the company doesn’t have a lot of costs associated with adding new hotels to its portfolio. The expense of building, maintaining, and running the properties gets left to the operators. 

This allows IHG to concentrate on other opportunities, including spending to support its existing brands, developing new ones, and building out its technology platforms. All of this is part of the company’s strategy for future growth.

Those investments only use around 15% of the cash the business generates though. The rest can be used in ways that support shareholder returns – such as a growing dividend and a share buyback programme.

That’s why I think this is a terrific business. It’s asset-light model gives it low capital requirements and this in turn allows it to distribute a large portion of the cash it generates to investors.

A stock to buy?

There’s no doubt in my mind that IHG is a terrific business. It’s one I constantly have on my watchlist and look for opportunities to add the stock to my portfolio. 

As Buffett says though, it’s possible to pay too much for a wonderful business. Even after a strong update, the share price still looks high to me.

It’s encouraging to see the company working its way back from the pandemic and probably heading towards greater highs in the future. But I’m looking for a better buying opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

What I’d need to invest in the FTSE 100 index to give up work and live off the income

| Harvey Jones

A FTSE 100 index tracker gives investors access to scores of UK blue-chips. But I hope to generate higher income…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Growth Shares

Who spotted this warning sign for IAG shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out something he noticed around IAG shares when he was going over the financials in the latest…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

This Nasdaq-smashing FTSE growth monster looks like one of the best shares to buy now

| Harvey Jones

I've been hunting around for the best shares to buy from the FTSE 100 and I think this looks like…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 FTSE dividend stocks near 52-week lows to buy today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon highlights three well-known, ‘blue-chip’ stocks that are out of favour and currently trading near 52-week lows. Is this…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Dividend Shares

How I can aim for £10k a year from dividend shares for the price of a daily coffee

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how even a relatively small amount invested in the right dividend shares can yield strong results over…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

A shrewd insider is buying this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

A large number of Dr Martens shares have recently been bought by an insider. Should I do the same and…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £8k in this stunning FTSE 100 share 20 years ago I’d have £1m today

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 share has beaten almost every other company on the index for two decades. So what about the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA portfolio into a second income worth £196,308!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how easy it is to begin the journey towards earning a second income, even when starting…

Read more »