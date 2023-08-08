Home » Investing Articles » 6.6% and 6.4% yields! Which of these FTSE 100 dividend stocks should I buy today?

6.6% and 6.4% yields! Which of these FTSE 100 dividend stocks should I buy today?

Both Rio Tinto and Lloyds Banking Group shares offer huge dividend yields. But which is the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The following FTSE 100 dividend stocks offer yields above the index’s 3.7% forward average. But as a long-term investor, which should I buy and what should I avoid?

Lloyds Banking Group

High street bank Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) is one of the UK’s most popular dividend stocks. This is partly down to its large 6.6% dividend yield for 2023.

It’s also because products like current accounts, mortgages, and credit cards are essential for individuals to function in a modern society. This helps give the bank predictable cash flow and the means to pay dividends year after year.

But I wouldn’t touch Lloyds shares with a bargepole right now. One reason is that it faces a period of weak loan growth and soaring impairments as the British economy toils.

I’m especially concerned due to its position as the country’s biggest home loan provider. This leaves it vulnerable to a sharp rise in bad loans as interest rates rise. Alarmingly, latest Bank of England data showed the number of mortgage defaults soar 30% during quarter two.

The trouble for retail banks is that Britain’s economy could underperform over a prolonged period. And what’s more, the likes of Lloyds also face a struggle to grow income as the market becomes increasingly competitive.

Last year, challenger and specialist banks lent £35.5bn to small-and-medium-sized businesses, according to the British Business Bank. That was more than the UK’s five-largest lenders combined.

Today Lloyds’ share price trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.5 times. It’s a valuation that reflects the high levels of risk the bank poses to investors. Its shares have fallen 31% over the past five years, and I believe there’s a high chance they will keep sinking.

Rio Tinto

Mining giant Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) is also vulnerable during these tough economic times. Poor global growth — worsened by interest rate hikes around the globe — creates a cloud over commodities demand.

Buying metals producers is somewhat risky at all points of the economic cycle. Disappointment at the exploration, mine development, and production stages can all be common. And they can have a significant impact on company earnings.

Yet I still believe Rio Tinto shares are a great buy right now. I believe profits here will rise strongly over the next decade as commodities demand takes off.

Rapid population growth, supply chain development, and the green energy transition are all tipped to drive metals demand through the roof. Increased urbanisation and technological advancements in many industries will also boost consumption.

The iron ore market — a sector in which Rio Tinto is a major player — is tipped to grow at an annualised rate of 2.7% between now and 2030. That’s according to Market Research Future.

A shortage of new mine supply means that the market could move into significant deficit over the period, too, pushing up prices. Large imbalances are expected in other important commodity markets including copper and lithium.

I don’t think the cheapness of Rio Tinto shares reflects this enormous long-term opportunity. Today it trades on a P/E ratio of just 9.2 times for 2023. With the miner also carrying a 6.4% dividend yield, I think it’s a top value stock to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap shares? This well-known stock trades for just 50p!

| Sumayya Mansoor

There are plenty of cheap shares in the market right now due to market volatility and, according to our Fool,…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

3 things that put me off buying RC365 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of reasons he has no plans to add R365 shares to his portfolio, despite some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Nearly 30 years of growing dividends! Here’s one value stock to snap up

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at a value stock and explains why she’s bullish on the shares, especially its…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This growth stock could soar and already pays a 4% dividend!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this growth stock is an exciting prospect and how it would already boost her passive income…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Nearing 5-year lows, here’s what the charts say for BT shares

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at certain financial metrics to assess whether BT shares are worth buying while they're near multi-year lows.

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Glencore is one of the FTSE 100’s best bargain stocks!

| Royston Wild

Glencore shares offer a good blend of low P/E ratios and enormous dividend yields. I think it's a brilliant buy…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why abrdn shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy after a 10% drop

| Alan Oscroft

I say long-term investors should shun the trend and buy shares when others are selling. And they're selling abrdn shares…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown shares yield 5%. Are they one of the FTSE 100’s best buys?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With potential for growth and dividends, Hargreaves Lansdown shares have all the right ingredients to be a great long-term investment,…

Read more »