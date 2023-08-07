Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » This Cash ISA pays 5.9%! So why did I just buy a FTSE All-Share tracker instead?

This Cash ISA pays 5.9%! So why did I just buy a FTSE All-Share tracker instead?

Savings rates may have increased dramatically but I still reckon the FTSE All-Share will make me far richer in the long run.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last 18 months have been brilliant for cash as interest rates soar, but not so good for the FTSE All-Share. So naturally, I’ve just bought a FTSE All-Share tracker.

NatWest and RBS currently offer a best buy two-year, fixed-rate Cash ISA paying 5.9% a year. If I had a lump sum that I needed for a set purchase in a couple of years, say, to upgrade my car or buy a property, this is probably where I’d put it. However, I’m saving with a much longer term view, and here cash doesn’t cut it.

My money goes into equities

Mostly I buy individual FTSE 100 stocks for dividends and growth. Recent purchases include Glencore, Lloyds Banking Group, Smurfit Kappa Group and Unilever. However, exactly one month ago today (7 July), I invested £5,000 into the Vanguard FTSE UK All Share Index Unit Trust.

Having recently transferred three legacy pension schemes into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP), I had more money at my disposal than usual. I wanted to give myself ultimate diversification, across the entire FTSE All-Share. My Vanguard fund currently yields 3.33% a year with a rock bottom ongoing charges figure of just 0.06%.

The interest from the NatWest Cash ISA beats that, plus it has no annual charge at all. However, in contrast to the stock market, it offers no capital growth at all.

Over the last 12 months, my Vanguard tracker has grown a modest 3.6%. Throw in the yield and the total return is 6.93%. So in a poor year for shares, it still returned more than NatWest’s 5.9%.

When it comes to investing, one year is neither here or there. If the FTSE All-Share had crashed 20% over the last 12 months, I’d still consider it a better option than cash. Equities are more volatile than cash in the short run, but much more rewarding over time. 

Time is on my side with a tracker

Over three years, the Vanguard tracker has grown 35.7%, while its five-year figure is more modest at 16.6%. However, these figures exclude dividends, which would greatly improve my total returns. I should also point out that over most of this period, Cash ISAs were paying next to nothing. Interest rates have only picked up recently. I don’t think they’ll last either.

By the time my NatWest Cash ISA matures in the summer of 2025, savings rates are likely to be much lower than today. Yet the income I generate from my FTSE All-Share tracker will have increased, hopefully, as companies hike their dividends over time, and I reinvest them back into my fund to pick up more stock.

With luck, I will enjoy some capital growth too, when the UK economy and stock market recover from today’s troubles.

Investing is cyclical. Today, cash is close to a peak while shares are in the doldrums. I expect that to reverse. Over the long run, my tracker should easily beat cash. But I’m also hoping my individual stock picks will beat both of them!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy and hold dirt cheap shares in 2023 for at least a decade

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying dirt cheap shares in 2023 and holding them for the long run could be a highly profitable strategy in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

1 of the best FTSE 250 stocks for consistent growth and returns?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian takes a look at whether this FTSE 250 real estate stock could be an excellent addition to his…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

I’d ignore gold and start hunting fallen FTSE 100 shares to aim for early retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

While many FTSE 100 shares begin recovering, I’m focusing on capitalising on these bargains to grow my wealth rather than…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Learn the secrets of the newest Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires

| Alan Oscroft

The number of Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires in the UK has soared in the past few years. I reckon…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By applying Warren Buffett’s buy-and-hold investment strategy, investors can position their portfolios to unlock potentially strong long-term gains.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

At 42p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares continue to trade below 50p despite the bank posting £3.9bn in pre-tax profits. Is this a buying opportunity,…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£20 a day invested in the stock market could create passive income of £43k a year!

| Ben McPoland

Investing just £15 a day in the stock market could create a massive passive income stream in future thanks to…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Stock market recovery 2023: a rare opportunity to build a £1m ISA?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Capitalising on bargains during the 2023 stock market recovery could help investors propel their Stocks and Shares ISAs to new…

Read more »