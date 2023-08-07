Home » Investing Articles » AI could disrupt this FTSE 100 giant, but here’s why I’d buy its shares

AI could disrupt this FTSE 100 giant, but here’s why I’d buy its shares

This Fool explains how this FTSE 100 stock has been impacted by the artificial intelligence revolution and why she would still buy.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has begun! It may impact many businesses and one FTSE 100 stock that could be adversely impacted is Pearson (LSE: PSON). Despite this, I would still buy the shares if I had some spare cash. Here’s why.

Publishing and educational materials

Pearson is an international publishing house. The business operates via three divisions: Education, Financial Times, and Penguin. The majority of its revenue comes from the Education arm of the business.

So what’s happening with Pearson shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 841p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 880p, which is a 4% drop over a 12-month period. For context, the FTSE 100 index as a whole is up just half a percentage point over the same period.

AI fears and positive H1 results

Fears around the rise of AI impacting businesses like Pearson have risen, especially in recent months. Tools like ChatGPT are transforming the ways individuals are able to access materials and learn. In fact, Pearson’s US-based competitor Chegg stated in May that AI is hurting its business. This caused a market reaction. Pearson shares actually fell 15% in one day back then.

From my perspective, AI is one of the bigger threats to Pearson’s ability to perform and provide consistent returns. The reason I’m not overly worried is because Pearson is protected through its diverse operations. In contrast, Chegg does not possess similar diversification, which is why I believe it stated its position about AI impacting its business.

Furthermore, AI is pretty much still in its infancy and there is a lot of hype around it, perhaps some of it overplayed. At this stage, ChatGPT has its limitations and I don’t believe it can immediately replace the offering of Pearson and similar businesses. However, I will keep a keen eye on how the technology develops.

From a bullish perspective, Pearson released a half-year report at the end of July that vindicated my position on the stock. It posted a 44% rise in operating profit and underlying sales grew by 6%. This is primarily down to a rise in English Language Learning. Finally, adjusted earnings per share rose, albeit modestly, to 25.6p from 22.5p for the same period last year.

In addition to this, Pearson shares provide a passive income opportunity with a dividend yield of 2.6%. I do understand that dividends can be cancelled at any time.

A FTSE 100 stock I would buy

Pearson shares look like a good option for my holdings at present. I believe the firm’s reputation as well as recent and historical performance help me make my investment case. The passive income opportunity also helps.

As well as the threat AI poses, Pearson shares do look a tad expensive with a price-to-earnings ratio of close to 20. Any stock market correction or negative news could send shares tumbling.

Overall, I’m not worried about the AI revolution when it comes to Pearson shares. I view it as a good FTSE 100 stock to buy and hold for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pearson Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA portfolio into a rising second income of £27,500 a year!

| Ben McPoland

There are now thousands of ISA millionaires in the UK. So the roadmap to earning a substantial second income from…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Interest rates at 5.25%! Can I now earn more in a Cash ISA than in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

Interest rates have gone up yet again. Now at 5.25%, is a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

After a 7% pullback, are easyJet shares a great investment?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares have taken a recent nosedive and they currently look quite cheap. Are they worth buying? Edward Sheldon provides…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

A battered FTSE 100 stock I’m buying in August

| Andrew Mackie

Several stocks in the FTSE 100 are trading in bargain territory, but one in particular has caught the attention of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing For Beginners

This Cash ISA pays 5.9%! So why did I just buy a FTSE All-Share tracker instead?

| Harvey Jones

Savings rates may have increased dramatically but I still reckon the FTSE All-Share will make me far richer in the…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Down 22%, is it time to buy this LSE stock for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

Rio Tinto is a powerhouse LSE stock offering serious passive income and it looks a bargain to me now, having…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy and hold dirt cheap shares in 2023 for at least a decade

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying dirt cheap shares in 2023 and holding them for the long run could be a highly profitable strategy in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

1 of the best FTSE 250 stocks for consistent growth and returns?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian takes a look at whether this FTSE 250 real estate stock could be an excellent addition to his…

Read more »