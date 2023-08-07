Home » Investing Articles » 3 top investment trusts for the artificial intelligence revolution

3 top investment trusts for the artificial intelligence revolution

There are many investment trusts in the UK that are benefiting from the rise of AI stocks. Here are three of the best for investors to consider today.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment trusts offer a fantastic way to gain exposure to all sorts of technology themes through a single investment.

One revolutionary technology that has exploded into the public consciousness in 2023 is artificial intelligence (AI). This follows the staggering success of generative AI bot ChatGPT, which was released in November.

Here, I’m going to look at three investment trusts that are heavily invested in AI.

Scottish Mortgage

With a market cap of £9.9bn, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is the largest such trust in the UK.

Its portfolio is packed with AI pioneers such as Tesla, chip designer Nvidia, and chip equipment supplier ASML. Indeed, around a third of the portfolio is directly linked to companies involved with AI.

Source: Baillie Gifford

The big attraction here is that the shares are trading at a huge 19% discount to the net asset value (NAV) of the trust. Therefore, this could prove to be a cheap way of gaining exposure to the AI stocks in the portfolio.

One risk worth bearing in mind is that this FTSE 100 stock has around 28% of assets invested in private companies. These can be tricky to value, which explains why investors are currently uncertain of the true underlying valuation.

However, some of its unlisted companies may go public over the next couple of years, relieving some pressure.

One is digital payments processor Stripe, which was recently valued at $94bn. Its billing and checkout solutions power ChatGPT Plus, the premium subscription version of the generative AI chatbot.

Scottish Mortgage is a core long-term holding in my own portfolio.

Polar Capital Technology

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LSE: PCT) is also extremely well positioned for the AI revolution.

Ben Rogoff, manager of the FTSE 250 business since 2006, is extremely bullish on the technology, saying: “We believe AI may prove one of the most transformational technologies of our careers and we share the market’s excitement around its adoption and potential impact.”

However, Polar Capital is much more conservative than Scottish Mortgage in stock selection. Around 92% of the portfolio is in large companies with market caps over $10bn.

Naturally, this means profitable behemoths like Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet dominate the top of the portfolio.

Source: Polar Capital

Above though, we can see that nearly half of these holdings are semiconductor stocks. Obviously, AI depends on chips, but there’s a risk the industry’s recent slowdown could drag on longer than expected.

That said, the trust is already trading at a 13.3% discount to NAV. So the share price today could prove to be a bargain.

Allianz Technology

Lastly, I’d highlight fellow FTSE 250 member Allianz Technology Trust.

It’s also heavily exposed to AI, with large positions in Nvidia and Microsoft. But unlike Polar Capital, it has smaller companies such as HubSpot and MongoDB in its top 10 holdings.

Mike Seidenberg, the lead portfolio manager, believes that cybersecurity will benefit massively from AI. As such, it holds top cybersecurity stocks like Palo Alto and CrowdStrike, as well as identity software firm Okta.

The discount to NAV here is 12.3%, which seems attractive, though there’s always a risk that gap could widen.

I already hold Scottish Mortgage shares, but if I didn’t already have significant exposure to AI, I’d happily invest in either Polar Capital or Allianz Technology.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in ASML, Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Alphabet, Apple, CrowdStrike, HubSpot, Microsoft, MongoDB, Nvidia, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

A battered FTSE 100 stock I’m buying in August

| Andrew Mackie

Several stocks in the FTSE 100 are trading in bargain territory, but one in particular has caught the attention of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing For Beginners

This Cash ISA pays 5.9%! So why did I just buy a FTSE All-Share tracker instead?

| Harvey Jones

Savings rates may have increased dramatically but I still reckon the FTSE All-Share will make me far richer in the…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Down 22%, is it time to buy this LSE stock for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

Rio Tinto is a powerhouse LSE stock offering serious passive income and it looks a bargain to me now, having…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy and hold dirt cheap shares in 2023 for at least a decade

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying dirt cheap shares in 2023 and holding them for the long run could be a highly profitable strategy in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

1 of the best FTSE 250 stocks for consistent growth and returns?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian takes a look at whether this FTSE 250 real estate stock could be an excellent addition to his…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to create extra income with dirt-cheap UK stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love an extra income, but most of us aren't sure how to get one. Here, Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

These might be the best shares to buy now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These companies look perfectly positioned to thrive due to shifting trends in the economy. As such, they could be among…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £1k in this high dividend yield stock today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Last year’s stock market correction has sent the dividend yields of many shares surging. Here’s one firm offering a seemingly…

Read more »