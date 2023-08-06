Home » Investing Articles » I think this FTSE 250 share could double

I think this FTSE 250 share could double

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks a FTSE 250 in strong recovery mode could return to its former share price in coming years.

A lot of British shares have been beaten down in price over the past few years – and many are struggling to regain their former levels. Indeed, that describes one FTSE 250 share I own. Its sales revenues are higher than they have ever been. Its share price has climbed 13% over the past year. Yet it remains 48% lower than it was five years ago.

I think that, over the next five years, the share could get back slightly above where it was five years ago — and double. Even that will be around a quarter lower than the high price it reached before the pandemic.

One of a kind

The share in question is J D Wetherspoon (LSE: JDW).

Spoons is one of only a small number of pub chains. Listed rivals include Mitchells & Butlers and Marston’s. Pub numbers are falling and that is a trend I expect to continue.

Nonetheless, I am upbeat about the prospects for Spoons. That is because I see it as a one-of-a-kind operator, giving it a sustainable competitive advantage. It has applied the age old business formula of ‘pile ‘em high and sell ’em cheap’ to the pub trade. Doing that has helped it build a wide, loyal customer base.

There is more to the FTSE 250 business than just cheap beer.

Food generates around 38% of revenues and the company runs hotels and has an extensive non-alcoholic drinks offering that puts it in competition with some cafes.

But what I see as core to the company’s competitive advantage is the market position it has built for itself as a reliable purveyor of very cheap ales.

Revenue rebound

Government-mandated lockdowns hurt sales and profits at the company badly.

But customer demand has bounced back and, along with price inflation, it pushed sales revenues last year to £1.7bn, within 5% of pre-pandemic levels. In the first half of its current financial year, like-for-like sales were 5% above 2019 levels.

The company aggressively grew its estate for some years. Lately, though, it has been closing sites. It has around 843 pubs in operation. I think the portfolio changes help position Spoons for a changing marketplace. Although total demand for pubs may be falling, I believe it can continue to grow sales by focusing on its unique price-led proposition.

FTSE 250 bargain

Earnings have been slower to return, although the company did break into the black again last year and recorded £19.3 in post-tax profits.

Risks to profits include spiralling product and staff costs, alongside cash-strapped drinkers staying at home rather than going to their local. But Spoons has a proven business model and was historically profitable every year from listing until the pandemic.

Net debt is now lower than it was going into the pandemic and a shrinking number of pubs nationally could push more custom towards those that survive.

Just as sales have done, I expect earnings to recover fully and more in coming years. I think that could help propel the share price back to where it stood in 2019, which would mean doubling along the way. If I had spare cash to invest I would happily add more of this FTSE 250 share to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Marston's Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

