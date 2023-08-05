Home » Investing Articles » The Aston Martin share price has doubled. Could it double again?

The Aston Martin share price has doubled. Could it double again?

The Aston Martin share price has soared 123% in 2023. Here our writer considers whether there could be more gains yet to come at the luxury carmaker.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even for lovers of high-performance cars, this year has been quite a ride for shareholders in Aston Martin (LSE: AML). Since the start of January, the Aston Martin share price has soared 123%.

Still, the shares are slightly less than a tenth of what they were when the company listed in 2018.

Given their strong recent momentum and historic valuation, could the shares double again?

Improving outlook

Throughout its life as a listed company, Aston Martin has had the makings of a great business. It has an iconic brand, unique products, and a well-heeled customer base. That sounds like it ought to make for a profitable business model.

The company’s main problems have been twofold (and related). One is the challenge to convert sales into profits. The second has been a large debt pile taken on to help prop up the loss-making business.

In the first half, sales volumes rose 10% compared to the prior year period, while revenues improved by a quarter. That gap shows the pricing power the luxury marque has, that allows it to raise prices while still growing sales volumes.

Meanwhile, net debt fell 33%. This week the company raised more funds through yet another rights issue. That could help it improve its balance sheet.

Shareholder dilution

A series of rights issues has diluted shareholders massively since Aston Martin listed and I see a risk that that could happen again in future.

Some very sophisticated investors have pumped large amounts of money into Aston Martin shares lately. But they include strategic investors like Mercedes, whose motivations for investing may be different to my own as a small private investor.

Potential bargain?

Still, the current Aston Martin share price gives the business a market capitalisation of £2.7bn. The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around £2.7bn in 2024/25 and improve after that.

That suggests that, using adjusted EBITDA, the company is trading on a prospective price-to-earnings ratio of under six.

That may sound cheap. Indeed, if the company hits those targets and then continues to improve financial and operational performance, I think that could justify the Aston Martin share price doubling in coming years.

Why I’m not buying

But this feels speculative to me. The company has not yet hit those targets. I also do not like adjusted EBITDA as a metric.

Interest alone is a real and large expense for the company, which despite a year-on-year improvement still ended the first half with £846m in net debt. The company paid £61m of interest in the first half. Reducing and reorganising its debt should cut interest costs, but I expect the company to remain indebted for the foreseeable future.

The business performance is improving but Aston Martin remains loss-making and has destroyed massive amounts of shareholder value in under five years as a listed company. I would not consider buying the shares until the company has proven it can be consistently profitable.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

This Warren Buffett share yields 3%. Why does he own it?

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has held on to a share that yields less than headline interest rates and has fallen 3% in…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

5 cheap shares I’d buy with a spare £5,000

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a handful of cheap shares he'd happily add to his portfolio in today's market for their…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

The £3-a-day passive income plan I’d use

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd aim to build lifelong passive income streams by putting a few pounds a day into…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k ISA into a £9,386 yearly second income

| Harshil Patel

Dividends can offer a superb second income. Our writer outlines his thinking and what he’d do to try and make…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are these really the best stocks to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

What do most people think are the best stocks to buy in today's market? After 2022 tech stock falls, the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How to try and become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire by 2040!

| Christopher Ruane

Some key investing principles could improve our writer's (or anyone's) chance of becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire in…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

£2k to invest? 2 investments I’d make in a Stocks and Shares ISA this year

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Hunting for the best US and UK stocks to buy? Here are two industry leaders I’m tempted to buy in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is underperforming. Should I get out now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust hasn’t participated in the global tech stock rally this year. And Edward Sheldon is wondering if…

Read more »