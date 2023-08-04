I’d start buying FTSE shares to target easy income

Our writer walks through why and how investors could start to invest in FTSE shares for passive income, based on his own experience.

The idea of sitting back in the August sunshine earning money without having to work for it sounds appealing. But that is not just a pipe dream. Like millions of other people with even a small amount of money to invest, I expect to earn passive income this month and long beyond, thanks to owning a portfolio of blue-chip FTSE shares.

Simple passive income idea

Why do I like owning shares as a way of generating unearned extra income?

I think it really is easy. Some supposedly passive income ideas actually involve a fair amount of ongoing work, often for an uncertain return. I do some research to buy shares and check their business performance from time to time but, overall, the effort required is minimal.

While dividends are never guaranteed, I hope that if I build a diversified portfolio of quality shares I can estimate a possible range of dividend income with a decent likelihood of success, in the absence of some unforeseen event.

Lots of companies pay dividends. By buying into blue-chip FTSE names like Vodafone and Legal & General though, I can benefit from owning a slice in well-established, proven businesses with unique assets and sizeable existing customer bases already in place.

How I’d start

Even if I did not own any such shares, I would start buying them today by putting aside some money regularly to invest.

How much would depend on my own financial circumstances. In fact, that is another thing I like about owning highly liquid FTSE shares as passive income ideas. I can buy or sell them whenever I want, in large or small quantities.

Usually, buying or selling involves some charges and the proportional impact of those could be higher if I invest just a very small amount. Still, by comparing the fees and charges of different share-dealing accounts, I should be able to find one that suited my personal circumstances.

Setting expectations

How much dividend income I would earn depends on the amount I invest and the average dividend yield of my portfolio.

Yield is basically the annual dividend income I would earn from a share as a percentage of what I pay for it. The FTSE 100 has an average dividend yield of under 4% at the moment. But some FSTE shares yield more. Vodafone’s is 10.8%, for example, which means I ought to earn £10.80 in dividends yearly for every £100 I invest in it today.

Remember though, dividends are never guaranteed. Vodafone has a strong brand and lots of customers, but it also has a lot of debt. That could lead it to cut its dividend at some point. So rather than putting all my money in a single FTSE share, I always diversify across a range of choices.

I also focus on finding what I think are brilliant shares rather than settling for mediocre ones. I aim to buy when I think the shares are attractively priced and can offer me a good yield.