Home » Investing Articles » Income shares: a once-in-10-years chance to get rich?

Income shares: a once-in-10-years chance to get rich?

Income shares in this country look like an excellent place to grow wealth and to get richer. Here’s why now is the time to get started.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Income shares now offer a rare chance to grow our money in the stock market, and maybe to even get rich.

Dividend-paying shares look like great value at the moment, better than they have for a decade perhaps. Because of a lousy year in the markets, these stocks pay their holders even bigger cash returns. Let me explain. 

Let’s say a company has a 10p dividend each year. Well, the return I get back comes from the share price. If I buy in at £1 a share then the yield I get is 10%. So far, standard stuff. 

If the share price drops to 50p, that same dividend now gives me a 20% yield on my stake. I benefited because the shares went down. Or In other words, I get more money from a dividend if the shares fall in price. 

This example is more simple than it works in reality, but I hope it gets the message across: a drop in the markets makes income shares pay out more.

Big payments

After its recent slide, the FTSE 100 offers even bigger payments than previously. There are over 23 companies on the index that offer a yield above 5%, with plenty offering over 8% too. 

The FTSE 250 might be even better. It has 73 companies that can give me a yield above 5% and lots over the 8% range. 

Compared to other stock markets in the US, Europe or Japan, it’s the same story. Income shares here in the UK have big payouts. 

USUKEurope (ex.UK)JapanEmerging Markets
Dividend Yield1.6%3.8%3.0%2.5%3.3%

Will payouts stay this high? Well, that’s a tricky one to answer. it’s true that the UK is known for its high dividends. But at the same time, we seem to be in a lull in share prices. If UK stocks start to rise then we’ll see lower payments, and the evidence does suggest that they’re lower than their real value. 

The CAPE (cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio) is maybe the best measure of value. It tells us how much it costs to buy stocks relative to the profits a company or market makes. And on this data from Schroders, the UK does look undervalued.

A more short-term metric – the forward P/E ratio – looks cheap as well. It’s anyone’s guess what will actually happen, but if it did revert to the mean, then income shares would start paying out less. 

Can I get rich with these income shares? It’s possible. If had £30k to play with and could save £250 a month on top, then I think this could build to a number that would surprise anyone who doesn’t know too much about investing. 

A tidy sum

I have to remember that investing has risks and there’s no guarantee I’d make the amount I want. I could even lose money.

But if I assume a conservative 7% return from my shares and reinvest all my returns to build to a higher figure, my savings would grow to £522k over a 30-year period. That may not be ‘rich’ but still sounds pretty good to me. 

And just to be clear, the shares are the only reason I get to that cash total. Without them, I’d have saved around £120k. That’s about a £400k difference.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Why are F&C Investment Trust shares not beating the FTSE All-World index?

| Ben McPoland

F&C Investment Trust shares are down slightly after the company reported that it had failed to beat the benchmark in…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Rio Tinto shares are down 19% in 6 months. Is this a great buying opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a big pullback, Rio Tinto shares look cheap and offer a high dividend yield. Are they a great buy…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

What do higher interest rates mean for the stock market?

| Dr. James Fox

The Bank of England has just raised interest rates again. Here, Dr James Fox explains what this interest rate rise…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Is now the time to be buying lithium stocks?

| Gordon Best

Lithium stocks have been identified as a sector with enormous potential as EVs grow in use. But is now the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

7 top FTSE 100 stocks investors have been buying

| Kevin Godbold

Judging by the FTSE 100 stocks investors have been buying, there’s optimism about the outlook for economies and the markets.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds and Natwest shares doomed investments?

| G A Chester

Lloyds and Natwest are performing well in an economic climate tilted more towards challenging than booming.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I’d buy London Stock Exchange Group shares after today’s pullback

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

London Stock Exchange Group shares have pulled back to the 8,000p level after delivering H1 results. Edward Sheldon sees this…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Rolls-Royce shares could be the FTSE 100’s best growth buy

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have doubled in the past year, and results have only gone and beaten expectations again! Is there more…

Read more »