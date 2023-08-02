Home » Investing Articles » Should investors buy Haleon shares after the company raised its full-year guidance?

Should investors buy Haleon shares after the company raised its full-year guidance?

Haleon shares could be worth a look after today’s H1 results, says Edward Sheldon. But there are a few risks for investors to be aware of.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Haleon (LSE: HLN) shares are in the spotlight this morning as the consumer healthcare company has just posted its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

Here, I’m going to unpack the H1 results. I’ll also provide my view on the FTSE 100 stock now.

Haleon’s H1 results

Today’s results are pretty good, to my mind.

For the period, revenue was up 10.6% year on year to £5.7bn. Organic growth was 10.4% (versus the consensus forecast of 8.2%), with 7.5% coming from price increases and 2.9% coming from volume/mix.

As for earnings, diluted earnings per share (EPS) on a reported basis were up 32.1% to 7.4p while adjusted diluted EPS fell 8.3% to 8.5p.

On the back of this solid performance, the company declared an interim dividend of 1.8p (nil for H1 last year as the company was still part of GSK).

Encouragingly, Haleon raised its guidance for full-year revenue. It now expects organic revenue growth of 7-8%. Previously, it said it was expecting growth “towards the upper end of the 4-6% range”.

Our strategy is delivering, demonstrated with the strength of our results, and we remain confident that Haleon is well positioned for the rest of the year, as well as over the longer term,” commented CEO Brian McNamara.

Worth buying?

Are Haleon shares worth buying considering these H1 results?

Potentially.

This is a company with strong competitive advantages due its well-known, trusted brands (Sensodyne, Panadol, Advil, Voltaren, etc). These brands give the company pricing power.

And the valuation seems reasonable. At today’s share price, Haleon sports a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 18.5. That’s above the UK market average but not particularly high for a robust consumer health company.

Additionally, there’s a growing dividend. For 2023, analysts expect a total payout of 5.7p per share. That translates to a yield of about 1.7% at the current share price.

On the downside, debt is a little high. At 30 June, net debt stood at £9,525m, representing 3.4 times adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the last 12 months.

This leverage is not a huge problem, given the dependable nature of Haleon’s sales and earnings. However, I’d like to see it come down.

Another issue is the fact that both GSK and Pfizer – which still owns a lot of Haleon shares – are expected to sell down their holdings in the near future (GSK offloaded a large amount of stock earlier this year). This could potentially put downward pressure on the share price.

My take

Weighing everything up, I think there’s a lot to like about Haleon shares. I believe they could play a role in a diversified portfolio.

Having said that, there are a few other UK shares I would buy before investing in the consumer healthcare company.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce! I’m buying this FTSE 250 stock in August for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why he's planning to invest additional money in this high-yielding FTSE 250 investment trust this summer.

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Thinking about buying RC365 shares? Here are 3 things to know

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

RC365 shares look interesting due to the fact the company is growing rapidly. But investors need to be aware of…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here are the 10 most shorted LSE shares

| The Motley Fool

We run over the most shorted LSE shares at the moment, ranging from FTSE 100 titans to smaller AIM-listed companies.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Why I remain bullish on the BP share price

| Andrew Mackie

Despite a disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie argues that a number of tailwinds will support the BP share price into…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 8.5%, Aviva shares are my top stock pick for August

| Andrew Mackie

With the Aviva share price stuck in the doldrums, Andrew Mackie thinks investors should consider buying some for both capital…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

My top 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy in August

| Harshil Patel

With ample investment opportunities around, our writer outlines his favoured Footsie dividend shares for his ISA this month.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I still buy Rolls-Royce shares at 190p?

| Harshil Patel

Rolls-Royce shares are flying. Our writer considers if the aerospace engineer still represents good value for investors.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to buy in August

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in August, including two with a P/E…

Read more »